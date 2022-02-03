Tip time delayed for Colorado State-UNM women; fans advised

The University of New Mexico announced that Wednesday’s women’s basketball game between Mountain West opponents Colorado State and New Mexico still will be played at the Pit, but that it would be delayed from the scheduled 7 p.m. tip time.

“Our game will still be played tonight, but we will be on a delay,” UNM said. “We will let you know a start time when we know.”

Later, UNM discouraged fans from coming to the Pit because of hazardous conditions created by the winter storm and advised them to watch the streaming of the game on themw.com.

Tonight’s game will still be played. However, due to road conditions, we recommend that people stay home and watch on the MW Network.https://t.co/mZn8xsUWDf#GoLobos — Lobo Women’s Basketball (@UNMLoboWBB) February 3, 2022

The Lobos came in at 18-5 and 9-1 in Mountain West play, tied with UNLV (17-4, 9-1) for first place. CSU came in at 14-5 and 5-4.

Check back here later for coverage by the Ken Sickenger, who will have a follow-up in print in Friday’s Journal. Thursday’s edition in any case won’t have a game report — the Journal is going to press early because of weather-related delivery challenges.