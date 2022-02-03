 Tip time delayed for Colorado State-UNM women; fans advised - Albuquerque Journal

Tip time delayed for Colorado State-UNM women; fans advised

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

The University of New Mexico announced that Wednesday’s women’s basketball game between Mountain West opponents Colorado State and New Mexico still will be played at the Pit, but that it would be delayed from the scheduled 7 p.m. tip time.

“Our game will still be played tonight, but we will be on a delay,” UNM said. “We will let you know a start time when we know.”

Later, UNM discouraged fans from coming to the Pit because of hazardous conditions created by the winter storm and advised them to watch the streaming of the game on themw.com.

The Lobos came in at 18-5 and 9-1 in Mountain West play, tied with UNLV (17-4, 9-1) for first place. CSU came in at 14-5 and 5-4.

Check back here later for coverage by the Ken Sickenger, who will have a follow-up in print in Friday’s Journal. Thursday’s edition in any case won’t have a game report — the Journal is going to press early because of weather-related delivery challenges.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Tip time delayed for Colorado State-UNM women; fans advised
College
The University of New Mexico announced ... The University of New Mexico announced that Wednesday's women's basketball game between Mountain West opponents Colorado State and New Mexico still will be played ...
2
Lobo McGruder performs like a league player of the ...
College
Shaiquel McGruder does not pay a ... Shaiquel McGruder does not pay a lot of attention to statistics. Not even when hers are off the char ...
3
Albuquerque High's Williams is 'emotional' about offer from Lobos
College
When Rocky Long arrived on the ... When Rocky Long arrived on the Albuquerque High campus on that day last month, Landon Williams had little idea what was in store for ...
4
Emptying the Notebook: Aztecs make Lobos offense disappear
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, stats, video and other odds & ends I emptied out of the old notebook after Monday's Lobo loss ...
5
Lobos are no match for Aztecs in San Diego
ABQnews Seeker
The San Diego State Aztecs dominated ... The San Diego State Aztecs dominated the undersized, outmanned Lobos from start to finish Monday night in California.
6
NMSU suspends concessions at Pan Am to increase mask ...
College
Following criticism about its lax enforcement ... Following criticism about its lax enforcement of the state's indoor mask requirement, New Mexico State University announced the Pan American Center will suspend the ...
7
Men's Basketball: MWC rescheduling leaves a lot of idle ...
College
Want to shoot some hoops? The ... Want to shoot some hoops? The Lobos have a gym and are willing to turn on the lights and play a game on Feb. ...
8
Men's Basketball: Back to reality for Lobos at SDSU
College
One win against San Jose State ... One win against San Jose State does not a rebuild complete. Nobody in the Lobo locker room believes that. So, as relieved as the ...
9
Lobo women struggle offensively, but rebound for win at ...
College
The University of New Mexico women's ... The University of New Mexico women's basketball team did not bring its ‘A' offensive game to San Diego on Saturday. Nor did UNM's ‘B' ...