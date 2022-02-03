 Sports Speak Up! On Lobo hoops, the transfer portal and an idea for NFL overtimes - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! On Lobo hoops, the transfer portal and an idea for NFL overtimes

By ABQJournal News Staff

I REMEMBER the days when Bob King coached the Lobos and it was a rare occasion when the team lost a game. These days, it is a rare occasion when the Lobos win a game. What happened to the storied UNM basketball program that gets to play their games in an iconic venue? Nostalgic? No. Just disappointed!

— North Valley Wally

PITINO IS MIDWAY through his first season and he’s already being criticized as a “mediocre” coach! Unbelievable! Great backcourt, decent frontcourt, but glaring deficiency at post. Nothing a good recruiting season can’t fix. I credit Pitino for assembling a team that doesn’t quit and one of the most exciting Lobo teams to watch.

— Bob, UNM Area

IS IT SAFE to say we have a love-hate relationship with the transfer portal (TP)? Isn’t the TP like that one insurance bill that we hate to pay every month, because if we don’t use it, we see no benefit in it? One day I was furious that our Lobo football team lost 10 players to the TP. The next day I was happy that we gained a quarterback from Kansas via the TP. More often than not, it seems to hurt us. The transfer portal. I just wish the NCAA would just flush it and make it go away, like, well, TP.

— George Scott

ON NFL OVERTIMES: Bring back the tie for regular season play. For postseason, do or die games, introduce a shootout. The special teams, field goal, will decide the winner. … Start at, say, the 30-yard line (and) if both make it, back up 5 yards and so on until a miss. Each side has a turn on each round. If both miss, move in 5 yards. Kickers can get a clause in their contracts for winning OT field goals.

— Alan Schwartz, Albuquerque


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Sports Speak Up! On Lobo hoops, the transfer portal ...
Featured Sports
I REMEMBER the days when Bob ... I REMEMBER the days when Bob King coached the Lobos and it was a rare occasion when the team lost a game. These days, ...
2
Tip time delayed for Colorado State-UNM women; fans advised
College
The University of New Mexico announced ... The University of New Mexico announced that Wednesday's women's basketball game between Mountain West opponents Colorado State and New Mexico still will be played ...
3
Lobo McGruder performs like a league player of the ...
College
Shaiquel McGruder does not pay a ... Shaiquel McGruder does not pay a lot of attention to statistics. Not even when hers are off the char ...
4
Albuquerque High's Williams is 'emotional' about offer from Lobos
College
When Rocky Long arrived on the ... When Rocky Long arrived on the Albuquerque High campus on that day last month, Landon Williams had little idea what was in store for ...
5
APS: All fans can return to indoor competitions beginning ...
Boys' Basketball
From fans, to no fans, to ... From fans, to no fans, to some fans, and now back to full fans. For the majority of the high school basketball and wrestling ...
6
Lobos are no match for Aztecs in San Diego
ABQnews Seeker
The San Diego State Aztecs dominated ... The San Diego State Aztecs dominated the undersized, outmanned Lobos from start to finish Monday night in California.
7
Lots of NM combat sports action on tap for ...
Boxing/MMA
Omicron permitting, New Mexico combat-sports fans ... Omicron permitting, New Mexico combat-sports fans can look forward to a busy first four months of 2022. The New Mexico Athletic Commission on Friday ...
8
Metro Wrestling Championships: A day of history and emotion
Featured Sports
It was an important day for ... It was an important day for the girls, but it was a more meaningful day for Javier Posa.< ...
9
Prep girls: La Cueva knocks off No. 1 Farmington
Featured Sports
There's little room for debate that ... There's little room for debate that the girls basketball teams from Farmington and La Cueva have clear separation as the two best in District ...