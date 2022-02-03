Sports Speak Up! On Lobo hoops, the transfer portal and an idea for NFL overtimes

I REMEMBER the days when Bob King coached the Lobos and it was a rare occasion when the team lost a game. These days, it is a rare occasion when the Lobos win a game. What happened to the storied UNM basketball program that gets to play their games in an iconic venue? Nostalgic? No. Just disappointed!

— North Valley Wally

PITINO IS MIDWAY through his first season and he’s already being criticized as a “mediocre” coach! Unbelievable! Great backcourt, decent frontcourt, but glaring deficiency at post. Nothing a good recruiting season can’t fix. I credit Pitino for assembling a team that doesn’t quit and one of the most exciting Lobo teams to watch.

— Bob, UNM Area

IS IT SAFE to say we have a love-hate relationship with the transfer portal (TP)? Isn’t the TP like that one insurance bill that we hate to pay every month, because if we don’t use it, we see no benefit in it? One day I was furious that our Lobo football team lost 10 players to the TP. The next day I was happy that we gained a quarterback from Kansas via the TP. More often than not, it seems to hurt us. The transfer portal. I just wish the NCAA would just flush it and make it go away, like, well, TP.

— George Scott

ON NFL OVERTIMES: Bring back the tie for regular season play. For postseason, do or die games, introduce a shootout. The special teams, field goal, will decide the winner. … Start at, say, the 30-yard line (and) if both make it, back up 5 yards and so on until a miss. Each side has a turn on each round. If both miss, move in 5 yards. Kickers can get a clause in their contracts for winning OT field goals.

— Alan Schwartz, Albuquerque