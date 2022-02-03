 United begins two weeks of training in San Diego - Albuquerque Journal

United begins two weeks of training in San Diego

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Sunny San Diego is not a bad spot for a winter excursion or, in New Mexico United’s case, an extended business trip.

United arrived in Southern California on Tuesday to begin two weeks of training and preparation for the upcoming season. While there, the team will play three preseason matches, beginning with Saturday’s 3 p.m. opener against San Diego Loyal.

There’s plenty for new NMU head coach Zach Prince and his staff to accomplish before the USL Championship regular season kicks off in roughly six weeks.

That includes determining who will be on the final roster and, ultimately, on the pitch when United hosts Las Vegas Lights on March 13.

New Mexico’s preseason roster includes 22 players, eight of them new faces, who will compete in San Diego.

But there are still a few potential roster spots to be determined, including at goalkeeper, where returning starter Alex Tambakis is the only player listed on the current roster.

That spot and perhaps others will be filled through a tryout process during the preseason, NMU director of communications David Carl said.

“We have a few trialist situations the coaches are considering,” Carl said. “I think the roster is close to being set but there may still be a few additions in the next few weeks. At some point we do have to add another goalkeeper.”

The San Diego area is serving as something of an unofficial preseason training site for numerous USL and MLS teams. United will train at San Diego Loyal’s facilities and in nearby Chula Vista before returning to New Mexico on Feb. 16.

United concludes the preseason with a road match at El Paso on Feb. 26 and a home contest against Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC on March 5 at NMU’s Mesa del Sol training facility.

TICKET INFO: As of Wednesday, United had sold more than 4,500 season tickets for the upcoming season. That is roughly 1,200 more than the club sold in 2019 when it lead the USLC in home attendance, averaging 12,693 fans per home match.

NMU did not play at home in 2020 because of state pandemic restrictions and did not offer season tickets in 2021. United averaged 7,863 fans per home contest last season, ranking second in league attendance.

Attendance at Isotopes Park was limited to 75% capacity (roughly 9,500 fans) for most of the 2021 season, the club said.

United is not currently planning to limit attendance in 2022 but the club will continue to monitor COVID-19 numbers and adjust plans as necessary, Carl said.

Single-game tickets for all home matches will go on sale Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at the United Team Store (3500 Central Ave. SE) and online at 11 a.m. (newmexicoutd.com).


