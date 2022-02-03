 Holm set to end long hiatus with Fight Night match May 21 - Albuquerque Journal

Holm set to end long hiatus with Fight Night match May 21

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

Holly Holm poses on Jan. 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada during a ceremonial weigh-in for her UFC 246 fight. Holm has agreed to another UFC fight in Vegas in May. (AP Photo/John Locher)

If all goes well between now and then, Albuquerque’s Holly Holm will end the longest hiatus in her combat-sports career when she steps into the Octagon on May 21 against Brazil’s Ketlen Vieira.

Lenny Fresquez, Holm’s longtime Albuquerque promoter, on Wednesday confirmed the Holm-Vieira matchup on a UFC Fight Night card scheduled for UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The story was first reported by Ariel Helwani of mmafighting.com.

Holm (14-5), the former UFC bantamweight champion, has not fought since defeating Mexico’s Irene Aldana on Oct. 3, 2020, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Since then, she has undergone surgery for a kidney disorder and for a knee injury – causing scheduled fights against Julianna Peña and Norma Dumont to be canceled.

A hoped-for rematch against Miesha Tate, who in 2016 took away Holm’s bantamweight (135-pound) title with an upset victory by fifth-round technical submission, has failed to materialize. Tate lost to Vieira by unanimous decision in her second fight back after coming out of retirement, then opted to compete at the 125-pound flyweight limit.

Thus, a Holm-Vieira fight seemed a natural. The two are 1-1 against common opponents, Holm having lost to Tate and beaten Aldana, Vieira (12-2) the opposite.

The 19½ months that will have passed between Holm’s victory over Aldana and her scheduled fight against Vieira constitute by far the longest period of idleness Holm, 40, has experienced since her professional boxing career began in 2002.

Since that first pro boxing match, a victory by third-round TKO over Martha Deitchman at Isleta Casino & Resort, Holm has fought as a boxer or an MMA fighter 56 times – an average of almost three per year.

Vieira, 30, turned pro in 2014 and won her first 10 fights before losing to Aldana by first-round knockout in December 2019. Since, she has victories over Sijara Eubanks and Tate and a loss by unanimous decision to Yana Kunitskaya, Holm’s former Jackson-Wink teammate.

Vieira is the UFC’s fifth-ranked contender for the UFC bantamweight title, held by Peña by virtue of her shocking upset victory over former champion Amanda Nunes in December. Holm is the No. 2 challenger behind Nunes, to whom she lost by first-round TKO in July 2019.

Holm has made no secret of her desire to regain the bantamweight title before she leaves the sport (having stated no intention to retire anytime soon). Toward that end, the Albuquerque left-hander cannot afford a loss to Vieira.

Her victory over Aldana in Abu Dhabi was widely considered the most complete performance of Holm’s MMA career, dominant both in standup and on the ground.

After 19½ months out of the Octagon, at age 40, can she equal or surpass that performance against a dangerous opponent in Vieira?


