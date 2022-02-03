Turns out weather is the great unifier

I began writing this on the “before” day, watching the skies, the weather apps, the weather folks, waiting for the storm that has prompted severe alerts and frenzied preparation for whatever is to come.

You are reading this on an “after” day when by now we have learned whether this storm was really that severe or yet another meteorological misfire.

Either way, the calm before the storm is a good time to assess where we are, what we have, whether we are ready for what comes next, even beyond anything that may fall from the sky.

The sky is heavy, dark. And the squirrels are frantically gathering as many peanuts and seeds as we put out for them.

East Mountain old-timers reminisce on NextDoor about the days when roads became so treacherous that Interstate 40 was closed through Tijeras Canyon, forcing residents to show proof they live up here and have adequate vehicle traction before being allowed to get home via Old Highway 66.

“I always made it home from work, but a few times had to walk the last mile due to deep snow,” Randall from the Ramblewood neighborhood recalls. “Beware of ice, oncoming snowplows, stupid people driving too fast and following too close. Best bet is to wait till the county plows and sands.”

And so we do.

The Moriarty-Edgewood School District obliges, declaring on Tuesday a snow day in advance of Wednesday, even shutting down remote learning because of anticipated power outages.

Albuquerque Public Schools, as has been its aggravating habit since my kids were little, waits until Wednesday morning to alert East Mountain students of a two-hour delay and then, minutes later, cancellation.

City students never get that call, much to the anger of some parents.

“Driving past kids waiting for school buses while it’s snowing,” someone named snowgoosesurefoot tweets Wednesday morning. “You’re incompetent not to shut it down.”

Another parent is angry, too, but because of the lack of snow she wakes up to Wednesday morning in Albuquerque. “These weather folks never get it right,” she grumbles on Facebook.

Many on social media post what they intend to survive on for the duration. Across the state, crock pots and kettles are bubbling with green chile stew, short ribs stew, ham and bean soup, gumbo.

One person touts his 5 gallons of home-brewed cream ale beer; another her apple pie and sourdough bread. Still another has socked away a supply of Domino’s Pizza, insisting that he picked up his order instead of forcing a driver out onto the streets.

“I’m not a jerk like that,” he says.

It’s a good time to contemplate our inner jerks. And then again, it’s always a good time to do that.

There is so much noise out there. So much on which to disagree.

“Groundhog Day” star Bill Murray asks the salient question: “What do we all even agree about? We don’t even watch the same television shows. We don’t read the same magazines or newspapers. We don’t see the same movies anymore. So, how do you get a shared learning experience?”

Well, perhaps weather?

It is worthwhile to note that whether the snow is boom or bust, more than 100 million of us from New Mexico to New England are under winter weather alerts. This is our shared learning experience, though we may experience it differently.

We’ve been in something of a winter weather alert for nearly two years now, our lives in a COVID-19 loop, waiting, whining, arguing, over and over. It’s a little like Murray’s film, “Groundhog Day,” and if you’ve watched that movie (who hasn’t?) you know that Feb. 2 finally becomes Feb. 3 when Murray’s character starts appreciating the day he is given, endeavors in self-improvement and doing good for others.

Maybe as we wait for whatever is to come beyond this storm, we do that.

