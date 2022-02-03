 Daniels Fund gave NM $6.2 million in grants, scholarships in 2021 - Albuquerque Journal

Daniels Fund gave NM $6.2 million in grants, scholarships in 2021

By Journal Staff Report

The Denver-based Daniels Fund announced this week that it reached $1 billion in total overall giving last year, including $6.2 million in grants to nonprofits and for scholarships to students in New Mexico.

“Bill Daniels had a vision to make life better for people in the states that meant so much to him,” said Hanna Skandera, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund, in a statement. “I am sure he would be thrilled to see the impact more than $1 billion invested in our communities has made. Bill’s generosity will continue to change lives for generations to come.”

 

 

 

 

 

bright spot

 

The fund serves a four-state region of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Multiple communities across New Mexico were helped by $4.5 million in grants to nonprofits last year. The New Mexico grantmaking strategy focuses primarily on education-related initiatives.

Organizations awarded grants included NewMexicoKidsCAN, Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, Albuquerque Charter Academy, Archdiocese of Santa Fe, CHI St. Joseph’s Children, Excellent Schools New Mexico, Homewise, Hozho Academy, Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation, May Center for Learning, Ngage New Mexico, Public Charter Schools of New Mexico, the Smart Approaches to Marijuana education campaign and Teach Plus New Mexico.

Students in the state received $1.7 million in scholarships through the fund’s two distinct scholarship programs. The fund also provided grants for ethics education through the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative.

The fund, established by cable TV pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation. Visit DanielsFund.org to learn more.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM to test K-12 students again after hiatus
ABQnews Seeker
Education officials will try to backfill ... Education officials will try to backfill 2 years worth of data
2
Longtime civil rights attorney Davis, 69, dies unexpectedly
ABQnews Seeker
Served as counsel on several major ... Served as counsel on several major NM cases
3
Daniels Fund gave NM $6.2 million in grants, scholarships ...
ABQnews Seeker
Regional initiative also hit a $1B ... Regional initiative also hit a $1B overall goal
4
Governor names new state engineer
ABQnews Seeker
Major focus will be on water ... Major focus will be on water infrastructure, longtime official says
5
BernCo panel sends Democrat back to House
ABQnews Seeker
De La Cruz, who was also ... De La Cruz, who was also appointed in 2020, joins in mid-session
6
No quit in hunt for West Mesa killer
ABQnews Seeker
13 years on, police urge anyone ... 13 years on, police urge anyone with information to come forward
7
Proposal on clean fuel advances to full Senate
ABQnews Seeker
Bill would enact standard to reduce ... Bill would enact standard to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in New Mexico
8
Lawmakers debate reshaping election laws
ABQnews Seeker
Some bills in the wide-ranging package ... Some bills in the wide-ranging package have conflicting aims
9
Winter blast causes wrecks, closures across New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
One person dies in Sandia Crest ... One person dies in Sandia Crest accident; police urging caution