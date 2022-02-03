Daniels Fund gave NM $6.2 million in grants, scholarships in 2021

The Denver-based Daniels Fund announced this week that it reached $1 billion in total overall giving last year, including $6.2 million in grants to nonprofits and for scholarships to students in New Mexico.

“Bill Daniels had a vision to make life better for people in the states that meant so much to him,” said Hanna Skandera, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund, in a statement. “I am sure he would be thrilled to see the impact more than $1 billion invested in our communities has made. Bill’s generosity will continue to change lives for generations to come.”

The fund serves a four-state region of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Multiple communities across New Mexico were helped by $4.5 million in grants to nonprofits last year. The New Mexico grantmaking strategy focuses primarily on education-related initiatives.

Organizations awarded grants included NewMexicoKidsCAN, Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, Albuquerque Charter Academy, Archdiocese of Santa Fe, CHI St. Joseph’s Children, Excellent Schools New Mexico, Homewise, Hozho Academy, Los Alamos National Laboratory Foundation, May Center for Learning, Ngage New Mexico, Public Charter Schools of New Mexico, the Smart Approaches to Marijuana education campaign and Teach Plus New Mexico.

Students in the state received $1.7 million in scholarships through the fund’s two distinct scholarship programs. The fund also provided grants for ethics education through the Daniels Fund Ethics Initiative.

The fund, established by cable TV pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation. Visit DanielsFund.org to learn more.