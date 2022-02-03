 Two people face felony charges for 'recycling' stolen bleachers - Albuquerque Journal

Two people face felony charges for ‘recycling’ stolen bleachers

By / Eastern New Mexico News

CLOVIS – Recycling isn’t always a good idea – especially if you’re recycling property owned by someone else, without their permission.

Two Clovis residents are accused of stealing aluminum bleachers belonging to the city of Clovis and selling them to Clovis Recyclers.

Michael Cordova, 26, and Rosa Arzola, 25, face felony charges for disposing stolen property sometime between Dec. 1 and Dec. 22.

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Clovis Magistrate Court:

Clovis City Parks Department Director Russell Hooper discovered bleachers had been stolen from Ned Houk Park and the park at Lockwood Schools.

“Knowing the seats were aluminum, Hooper thought it would be possible they may have been taken to one of the recycling centers and turned in for money,” the complaint reads.

Clovis Recyclers provided police with information that the bleachers had been brought in by people identifying themselves as Cordova and Arzola.

Confronted with the allegations, the pair told police they found the bleachers near dumpsters and thought they were trash.

Hooper told police the benches were not trash and were “very much in use,” and were valued around $25,000.

Records show Cordova and Arzola were paid $455.10 by Clovis Recyclers.

Arrest warrants were issued Friday, but neither suspect had been jailed as of Monday.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM to test K-12 students again after hiatus
ABQnews Seeker
Education officials will try to backfill ... Education officials will try to backfill 2 years worth of data
2
Longtime civil rights attorney Davis, 69, dies unexpectedly
ABQnews Seeker
Served as counsel on several major ... Served as counsel on several major NM cases
3
Daniels Fund gave NM $6.2 million in grants, scholarships ...
ABQnews Seeker
Regional initiative also hit a $1B ... Regional initiative also hit a $1B overall goal
4
Two people face felony charges for 'recycling' stolen bleachers
ABQnews Seeker
Clovis residents accused of disposing park ... Clovis residents accused of disposing park property
5
APD releases name of man fatally shot by police
ABQnews Seeker
Police say armed man, 31, was ... Police say armed man, 31, was first shot with Taser
6
Governor names new state engineer
ABQnews Seeker
Major focus will be on water ... Major focus will be on water infrastructure, longtime official says
7
BernCo panel sends Democrat back to House
ABQnews Seeker
De La Cruz, who was also ... De La Cruz, who was also appointed in 2020, joins in mid-session
8
No quit in hunt for West Mesa killer
ABQnews Seeker
13 years on, police urge anyone ... 13 years on, police urge anyone with information to come forward
9
Proposal on clean fuel advances to full Senate
ABQnews Seeker
Bill would enact standard to reduce ... Bill would enact standard to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in New Mexico