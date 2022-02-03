Two people face felony charges for ‘recycling’ stolen bleachers

CLOVIS – Recycling isn’t always a good idea – especially if you’re recycling property owned by someone else, without their permission.

Two Clovis residents are accused of stealing aluminum bleachers belonging to the city of Clovis and selling them to Clovis Recyclers.

Michael Cordova, 26, and Rosa Arzola, 25, face felony charges for disposing stolen property sometime between Dec. 1 and Dec. 22.

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday in Clovis Magistrate Court:

Clovis City Parks Department Director Russell Hooper discovered bleachers had been stolen from Ned Houk Park and the park at Lockwood Schools.

“Knowing the seats were aluminum, Hooper thought it would be possible they may have been taken to one of the recycling centers and turned in for money,” the complaint reads.

Clovis Recyclers provided police with information that the bleachers had been brought in by people identifying themselves as Cordova and Arzola.

Confronted with the allegations, the pair told police they found the bleachers near dumpsters and thought they were trash.

Hooper told police the benches were not trash and were “very much in use,” and were valued around $25,000.

Records show Cordova and Arzola were paid $455.10 by Clovis Recyclers.

Arrest warrants were issued Friday, but neither suspect had been jailed as of Monday.