List of closings and delays for metro area

It’s beginning to look a lot like — a snow day.

Thousands of students and workers throughout the metro have the day off after the state’s largest school district and flagship university declared Thursday a snow day due to dangerous road conditions. City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County offices will also be closed for the day. Others, like Central New Mexico Community College and Kirtland Air Force Base will be operating on a delay.

What follows is a rundown of some of the closures and delayed openings in the metro area and Santa Fe for Thursday. For a comprehensive list of closings throughout the state, click here for KOAT’s list.