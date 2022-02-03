List of closings and delays for metro area

It’s beginning to look a lot like — a snow day.
Thousands of students and workers throughout the metro have the day off after the state’s largest school district and flagship university declared Thursday a snow day due to dangerous road conditions. City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County offices will also be closed for the day. Others, like Central New Mexico Community College and Kirtland Air Force Base will be operating on a delay.
What follows is a rundown of some of the closures and delayed openings in the metro area and Santa Fe for Thursday. For a comprehensive list of closings throughout the state, click here for KOAT’s list.
- Albuquerque Public Schools, closed
- Rio Rancho Public Schools, closed. There will be no remote learning, the S.A.F.E. program will not operate and the PMG COVID-19 testing site will also be closed.
- Santa Fe Public Schools, two-hour delay.
- University of New Mexico’s Albuquerque and HSC Rio Rancho campuses, closed. That includes online and remote delivery classes. UNM workers in designated critical areas are still expected to report as scheduled and all clinical services at UNM Hospital, Sandoval Regional Medical Center and UNM Medical Group are operating on a normal schedule.
- Central New Mexico Community College, all campuses scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Online classes will be held as scheduled and online services will be provided as usual.
- Bernalillo County offices, closed
- City of Albuquerque, all non-essential services and offices will be closed.
- No ART service Thursday; Fixed-route and Sun Van service will begin at 9 a.m.
- City of Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs senior, multigenerational and 50+ sports and fitness centers, closed. AARP tax service appointments and vaccination clinics will be rescheduled.
- Kirtland Air Force Base: Personnel may report for duty up to two hours later than their regular start time.
- Sandia National Laboratories, 10 a.m. start time for employees.