Tucson police have arrest warrant for fatal shooting suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities are asking for help from the public to find a man who is a suspect in a fatal shooting in Tucson last month.

Police said they have obtained an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Emilio Casimiro Lopez.

According to police, Lopez is facing first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with the death of 36-year-old Alejandra Valles Valenzuela.

Police responded to the scene of a shooting on Jan. 20 and found Valenzuela dead at the scene and her boyfriend with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the two victims got into an argument with the Lopez and he allegedly fired shots at the vehicle Valenzuela was in.