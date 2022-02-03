 Storm leaving New Mexico but leaving bitter cold, icy roads - Albuquerque Journal

Storm leaving New Mexico but leaving bitter cold, icy roads

By Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A major storm was leaving New Mexico on Thursday but leaving bitterly cold temperatures and roads slick from ice and packed with snow, prompting closures of schools in several cities and nonessential government services in Albuquerque.

The National Weather Service office in Albuquerque canceled winter storm warnings as conditions improved but urged drivers to be cautious as subfreezing temperatures across most of the state made travel hazardous.

Public schools were closed Thursday in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and Rio Rancho due to icy road conditions and Las Cruces schools switched to remote learning. Albuquerque closed government offices, senior centers, libraries, the ABQBioPark and two museums.

Forecasters said light snowfall continued in southeastern New Mexico early Thursday but was expected to taper off by midday.

Gradual warming was expected Friday into early next week, the weather service said.

Highways with snowpacked or icy conditions early Thursday included Interstate 40 through Tijeras Canyon east of Albuquerque and Interstate 25 through Glorieta Pass near Santa Fe, the weather service said.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation reported severe driving conditions on I-25 in the Socorro area.


