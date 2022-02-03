Fishing Line for Feb. 3, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Joseph Uresti of Silver City caught a 16.5-inch rainbow trout at Bear Canyon Lake using mixed PowerBaits on Jan. 29.

At Eagle Nest Lake, Stephen Pattinson of Santa Fe caught a 17-inch kokanee salmon using a small tungsten ice jig Jan. 28. … Liciano Brashear, 12, of Springer caught a 23-inch rainbow trout Jan. 22 using a green jig head fly he tied himself.

Brianna Romo and Vince Amaya of El Paso, Texas caught a 10-pound largemouth bass at Elephant Butte Lake using live bait Jan. 25.

Santiago Olivas and his grandpa of Hagerman caught their limits of rainbow trout at Lake Van using yellow PowerBait on Jan. 22.

Joseph Campos of Santa Rosa caught and released 20 trout at Perch Lake using Kastmaster lures and peach PowerBait Jan. 29.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

Notes from Game & Fish

Northeast fishing report

Ice fishing for brook trout was good at Cabresto Lake using small glow tungsten ice jigs with glow plastics. The roads were snow-packed and slippery.

Charette Lakes is closed for the season and will reopen in March.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 19.8 cubic feet per second (cfs).

Clayton Lake is closed for the season and will reopen in March.

Conchas Lake has new winter season hours: open for day-use access only Thursday-Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-868-2270.

Fishing for trout at Costilla Creek was good using caddis dry flies. The department has implemented the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involved removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat this spring. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Ice fishing for trout at Eagle Nest Lake was fair using tungsten ice jigs, Swedish Pimple lures tipped with worm and pink Trout Magnet lures. Ice fishing for perch was good using tungsten ice jigs, Swedish Pimple lures tipped with worm, PowerBait and Trout Magnet lures. Anglers also caught pike and salmon using tungsten ice jigs. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Anglers reported inconsistent ice conditions at Eagle Rock Lake.

Gallinas River had no reports from anglers this week.

Anglers reported Hopewell Lake was frozen and the entrance gates are locked until spring. Ice fishing for trout was very good using orange PowerBait and nightcrawler worms.

Lake Alice is temporarily closed due to recent weather conditions and ice forming on the lake. State Park officials have deemed the lake unsafe at this time. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-445-5607.

Lake Maloya is open for ice fishing at your own risk. Ice measurements as of Jan. 22 ranged from 9 to 14 inches thick, but ice can be inconsistent, so please use caution when venturing out onto the ice. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-445-5607.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 is closed for the season and will reopen in March.

Monastery Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Morphy Lake is closed for the season and will reopen in March.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near the town of Pecos on Monday morning was not measured due to ice. Fishing for trout was fair to good using salmon eggs and black Woolly Bugger flies.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 40.0 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair using zebra midge flies and RS2 flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 429 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using brown Joe’s Fly spinners, small beadhead nymph flies, midge flies and gold Panther Martin spinners.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora on Monday morning near Tererro was not measured due to ice. Fishing for trout was slow to fair using dark-colored spinners.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Santa Cruz Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Shuree Ponds is closed for the season and will reopen in July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for all species was slow at Ute Lake.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 184 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Albuquerque Area Drains was fair to good using homemade dough bait.

Bluewater Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Monday-morning flows on the Chama River below El Vado and Abiquiú were 100 cfs and 63.9 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair using pheasant tail nymph flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for catfish Cochiti Lake was good using cut bait.

El Vado Lake is closed to ice fishing due to thin ice covering the lake.

There was no fishing at Fenton Lake due to thin ice covering. Please remember, only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

Heron Lake is open to ice fishing, anglers are advised to use caution due to inconsistent ice conditions.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez near the village of Jemez Spring on Monday morning was 14.7 cfs.

Laguna del Campo is closed for the season and will reopen in May.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions, stocking efforts at McGaffey Lake have been suspended. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve.

Navajo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 408 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was fair to good using red annelid flies, San Juan worm flies, leech pattern flies and black midge pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair using Kastmaster lures.

Seven Springs Brood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was fair to good using white PowerBait and homemade doughbait.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was good using marshmallows, dry flies and salmon peach PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Bear Canyon Lake was good using salmon peach PowerBait and salmon eggs.

Fishing for trout at Bill Evans Lake was fair to good using PowerBait, red Rooster Tail spinners and gold Panther Martin spinners.

Fishing for bass at Caballo Lake was fair using lipless crankbaits.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was good using cut gizzard shad bait and live bait. Fishing for white bass was slow to fair using live bait. Fishing for drum was slow to fair using live bait. Fishing for largemouth bass was fair using live bait and white plastic baits.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 63.9 cfs.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Roberts had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Percha Dam was fair to good using yellow and orange PowerBait.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 0.21 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was good using pink and chartreuse garlic PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was good using Velveeta cheese, corn, nymph scented PowerBait, green streamer flies and gray dry flies.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was fair to good using salmon eggs and red PowerBait.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 7.08 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair using cut bait.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until later this year.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Brantley Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair using yellow PowerBait.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Green Meadow Lake was good using salmon peach PowerBait.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using marshmallows, and yellow, white and chartreuse PowerBait.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Van was good using yellow PowerBait and homemade dough bait.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 15.5 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Perch Lake was good using Kastmaster lures and peach PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 3.67 cfs.

Santa Rosa Lake is open to boating, but due to low lake levels, Santa Rosa Lake State Park will operate as a no-wake lake until conditions improve. Fishing for all species was slow.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.