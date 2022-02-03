Skinning has been growing in popularity at some NM ski resorts

In most cases, a weekend at a ski resort means getting down the mountain – either by ski or by snowboard – as quickly and as safely as possible.

However, there’s a burgeoning community that enjoys going against the grain.

Uphill skiing, which is known as skinning due to the climbing skins that allow participants to ascend a hill without their skis sliding down, has been growing in popularity in the Land of Enchantment. While exercise is certainly one benefit of the activity, participants also are able to access backcountry areas of the mountain they might otherwise not have seen.

Tommy Long, who is the operations manager at Ski Santa Fe, began participating in skinning approximately a year ago and has witnessed the growth of the sport firsthand.

“I think that as people look for ways to get outside, get exercise, it’s becoming a more acceptable option, especially in that wintertime time frame,” Long said. “I think lots of people who were already winter recreators – skiers, snowboarders – have realized that they could go for a morning or an evening skin lap and then do more traditional skiing riding, lift access riding for the rest of the day and make a day out of it. I definitely think that more and more people are getting into it.”

Due to the sometimes off-the-beaten path nature of the activity, safety is paramount when skinning. It is allowed at a number of resorts in New Mexico, including Ski Santa Fe, Taos and Pajarito, and each has its own policies. Others, such as Red River and Angel Fire, require permission before one can ski uphill. Currently, there is no uphill mountain access at Angel Fire until further notice.

“Due to potential hazards that can exist on the mountain from snowmaking, grooming, and ski patrol operations Red River Ski & Summer Area does not allow uphill traffic without prior authorization,” reads a statement on the Red River website.

At Taos, meanwhile, one must check a camera at the base of the lift: If the light is green, uphill skiing is allowed at that time. If the light is red, access is closed. Taos also has a designated route and times for the activity. Uphill skiing tours are generally self guided, no matter the location.

Evening runs are quite popular with this sport, which only serves to increase the need for heightened awareness for skinning participants. In addition to that being a time for mountain and snow maintenance, there are simply not as many people around should anything go awry.

Long previously worked at Pajarito, which allows uphill skiing at any time. He says the majority of the skinning population there preferred to travel at night, while at Santa Fe it’s something closer to a 60-40 split for nighttime versus daytime.

“If you’re gonna go at night, you should have the proper clothing, you should have a head lamp – all the safety type things that you hear about when you’re off the beaten path or outside of maybe normal circumstances,” he said. “… Let people know when you’re leaving and when you should be back so that there’s somebody kind of looking for you. You realize if you’re going at night, you’re going into an environment where the ski area is closed for business. So if you’re hiking at night, there is no patrol presence. There’s a lot of activities that happen at the ski area that involve, electricity, high pressure water, heavy equipment, snowmobiles.”

It’s also essential that skinners share the mountain with skiers and snowboarders. While seeing an uphill skier might be momentarily jarring, cooperation usually isn’t an issue.

“People are coexisting with each other,” Long said. “We have people that are heading uphill all times of day. As you head uphill, you need to be off to the side of the trail. Again, be cognizant that most people when they’re skiing aren’t expecting to see somebody going the wrong direction, so it can be a little surprising for people.”