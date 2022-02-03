 Court: Minutes-long assault didn't justify kidnapping charge - Albuquerque Journal

Court: Minutes-long assault didn’t justify kidnapping charge

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A federal court on Thursday overturned a man’s kidnapping conviction stemming from his assaulting his girlfriend for seven minutes, ruling that the time he restrained the victim while beating her was too brief to be charged separately.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered that Giordano Jackson of Teesto, Arizona, be resentenced on his assault conviction stemming from the July 2017 incident.

In a a separate but related decision, the court upheld Jackson’s convictions for first-degree murder and other crimes in his fatal beating of the same woman, Alvina Nez, in September 2017. Jackson was sentenced to life in prison for killing Nez.

The court said Jackson was correctly convicted of assault in the July 2017 attack but that the kidnapping conviction couldn’t stand. Previous court rulings said the federal crime of kidnapping shouldn’t be applied overly broadly and that the duration of the act of restraining a victim must be considered along with whether that act is part of another offense, the court said.

Jackson’s holding the victim for seven minutes “would be quite brief on the spectrum of possible kidnappings” and his “”pulling or dragging (of Nez) was inseparable from the overall assault,” the court said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Prosecutor: No charges in amusement park death of 6-year-old
Around the Region
A Colorado prosecutor says he cannot ... A Colorado prosecutor says he cannot prove that any individual is responsible for the 2021 death of a 6-year-old girl who died on an ...
2
National Butterfly Center closes indefinitely, cites threats
Around the Region
A South Texas butterfly center that ... A South Texas butterfly center that has fought efforts to build barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border will close to the public for the immediate ...
3
GOP bill would require some Arizona early voters to ...
Around the Region
Arizona Republican lawmakers on Wednesday advanced ... Arizona Republican lawmakers on Wednesday advanced legislation requiring voters to show identification when they drop off a mail ballot at a polling place, a ...
4
Houston announces $44 million plan to tackle violent crime
Around the Region
More than $44 million is being ... More than $44 million is being allocated by officials to tackle rising violent crime in Houston, particularly an ongoing surge of homicides that the ...
5
Arizona Senate approves transgender sports bill
Around the Region
The Arizona Senate voted Wednesday to ... The Arizona Senate voted Wednesday to bar transgender girls and women from competing on the high school or college sports team that aligns with ...
6
Arizona GOP chair files suit to block Jan. 6 ...
Around the Region
Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward ... Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband have filed a lawsuit seeking to block a subpoena of their phone records by the ...
7
14-year-old Texas boy accused of killing 8-year-old brother
Around the Region
A 14-year-old East Texas boy was ... A 14-year-old East Texas boy was arrested on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of his 8-year-old brother, officials said Wednesday. In a ...
8
Tucson police have arrest warrant for fatal shooting suspect
Around the Region
Authorities are asking for help from ... Authorities are asking for help from the public to find a man who is a suspect in a fatal shooting in Tucson last month. ...
9
Arizona judge upholds rules for social equity pot licenses
Around the Region
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit ... A judge has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the state's rules for implementing a program to award 26 social equity business licenses that the state ...