 After release from jail, Texas man accused of killing mother - Albuquerque Journal

After release from jail, Texas man accused of killing mother

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

IRVING, Texas — A Texas man with a history of violence toward his 81-year-old mother has been charged with killing her just days after he was released from jail, police said Thursday.

Christopher Coggins, 52, has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Laverne Coggins, police in the Dallas suburb of Irving said.

Irving police said that after forcing entry during a welfare check at a home on Monday, officers found Christopher Coggins hiding in the attic and his mother’s body inside a large, zippered bag in the garage.

In June, Christopher Coggins was charged with unlawful restraint and injury to an elderly individual, police said. Court records show he was accused of injuring Laverne Coggins by pushing her.

Police said he was released on probation from the Dallas County jail on Jan. 27.

Court records show that the unlawful-restraint charge was dismissed and he was given deferred adjudication on the injury charge. Conditions of his probation included having no contact with his mother.

Police said they are waiting for the medical examiner to determine Laverne Coggins’ cause of death.

Christopher Coggins was jailed in Irving Thursday with bond set at $1 million. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
After release from jail, Texas man accused of killing ...
Around the Region
A Texas man with a history ... A Texas man with a history of violence toward his 81-year-old mother has been charged with killing her just days after he was released ...
2
Court: Minutes-long assault didn't justify kidnapping charge
Around the Region
A federal court on Thursday overturned ... A federal court on Thursday overturned a man's kidnapping conviction stemming from his assaulting his girlfriend for seven minutes, ruling that the time he ...
3
Prosecutor: No charges in amusement park death of 6-year-old
Around the Region
A Colorado prosecutor says he cannot ... A Colorado prosecutor says he cannot prove that any individual is responsible for the 2021 death of a 6-year-old girl who died on an ...
4
National Butterfly Center closes indefinitely, cites threats
Around the Region
A South Texas butterfly center that ... A South Texas butterfly center that has fought efforts to build barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border will close to the public for the immediate ...
5
GOP bill would require some Arizona early voters to ...
Around the Region
Arizona Republican lawmakers on Wednesday advanced ... Arizona Republican lawmakers on Wednesday advanced legislation requiring voters to show identification when they drop off a mail ballot at a polling place, a ...
6
Houston announces $44 million plan to tackle violent crime
Around the Region
More than $44 million is being ... More than $44 million is being allocated by officials to tackle rising violent crime in Houston, particularly an ongoing surge of homicides that the ...
7
Arizona Senate approves transgender sports bill
Around the Region
The Arizona Senate voted Wednesday to ... The Arizona Senate voted Wednesday to bar transgender girls and women from competing on the high school or college sports team that aligns with ...
8
Arizona GOP chair files suit to block Jan. 6 ...
Around the Region
Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward ... Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband have filed a lawsuit seeking to block a subpoena of their phone records by the ...
9
14-year-old Texas boy accused of killing 8-year-old brother
Around the Region
A 14-year-old East Texas boy was ... A 14-year-old East Texas boy was arrested on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of his 8-year-old brother, officials said Wednesday. In a ...