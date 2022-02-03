 Cheers: Whiskey sales start comeback in bars, restaurants - Albuquerque Journal

Cheers: Whiskey sales start comeback in bars, restaurants

By Bruce Schreiner / Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bill Thomas sold off thousands of bottles from his whiskey inventory in 2020 to keep his acclaimed Washington, D.C., whiskey bar afloat when the coronavirus shuttered much of the economy.

By the next year, the whiskey curator known for serving super-premium and hard-to-get brands was replenishing inventories, even as COVID-19 forced him to come to terms with a world of uncertainty.

“There’s more bottles in here today than there were when we sold out when the pandemic hit,” Thomas, owner of Jack Rose Dining Saloon, said by phone this week. “We’ve rebuilt everything.”

Thomas’ restocked supplies reflect the start of a comeback for an important segment of the spirits industry’s business — on-premise sales from U.S. restaurants and bars.

Those on-premise sales volumes — representing about one-fifth of the U.S. spirits market — rose 53% in 2021, following pandemic-related restaurant and bar closures and restrictions nationwide in 2020, the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said Thursday. The recovery isn’t complete. Last year’s on-premise sales were still down 14% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, the council said.

Despite ongoing challenges from the pandemic, American whiskey producers toasted another year of growth. Combined U.S. sales for bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey rose 6.7%, or $288 million, to $4.6 billion in 2021, the council said. Domestic volumes rose 4.5% to 29.7 million cases.

Demand for super-premium brands, which fetch the highest prices, continued to surge last year, the council said. Super-premium volumes rose 15.6% in the bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye segment last year, the trade association said.

Industrywide, overall sales and volumes grew for U.S. distilled spirits suppliers, and the spirits industry again increased its share of the total beverage alcohol market, the council said.

“Consumers savoring spirits at home and trading up to higher-end brands, combined with the gradual reopening of bars and restaurants, resulted in record sales for the spirits sector,” said Chris Swonger, the council’s president and CEO.

Overall supplier sales in the U.S. were up 12% in 2021 to reach $35.8 billion, while volumes rose 9.3% to 291.1 million 9-liter cases, the council said in its annual report. Tequila was a key growth driver, accounting for nearly one-third of the total increase in spirits revenue, it said. Irish whiskey had a strong 2021, posting nearly 18% volume growth.

In 2020, as the spirits sector suffered from pandemic-related clampdowns on bars and restaurants, sales at liquor store and other retail outlets surged. Those off-premise sales reflected enduring demand for a good stiff drink, as consumers increasingly mixed their own drinks at home.

Last year, off-premise sales volumes were flat, but still good enough to be up 19% from 2019, the council said.

While waiting for his bar business to fully recover, Thomas has started capitalizing on the pandemic-era trend among consumers to increasingly mix their own drinks at home. He converted part of Jack Rose into a bottle shop that includes coveted single-barrel selections for take-home options.

And a pandemic-inspired twist for thirsty customers, in which restaurants serve cocktails-to-go, continues to take hold. Cocktails-to-go are now permanent in 16 states, while 14 more states extended their measures, the council said. Retailer home-delivery laws passed in eight states.

For his business, Thomas summed up 2021 as “the worst rollercoaster, finishing with a wreck at the end” as the omicron variant spread late in the year. This year remains a “complete uncertainty” as the threat from COVID-19 persists, he said, but he’s bullish about the long-term outlook as more spirits consumers gravitate toward whiskey.

“We know it’s going to come back,” he said. “We are optimistic. Whiskey is bulletproof, literally. The whiskey market is going nowhere but up.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Winter blast causes wrecks, closures across New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
One person dies in Sandia Crest ... One person dies in Sandia Crest accident; police urging caution
2
List of closings and delays for metro area
ABQnews Seeker
APS, Rio Rancho schools, UNM among ... APS, Rio Rancho schools, UNM among those that will be closed on Thursday
3
Sen. Luján to be out at least 4 weeks, ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Democrats' fragile hold on the ... The Democrats' fragile hold on the Senate majority became vividly apparent Wednesday with the sudden illness of New Mexico Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who ...
4
Data shows an omicron peak in NM
ABQnews Seeker
Scrase: 'We are officially on the ... Scrase: 'We are officially on the downslope of the omicron case curve'
5
Lawmakers debate reshaping election laws
ABQnews Seeker
Some bills in the wide-ranging package ... Some bills in the wide-ranging package have conflicting aims
6
Turns out weather is the great unifier
Blogs
Many on social media post about ... Many on social media post about how they're coping with the storm
7
Loan interest rate cap bill advances over objections
ABQnews Seeker
A plan to lower New Mexico's ... A plan to lower New Mexico's annual interest rate cap on storefront loans is headed to the full House after surviving a committee hearing ...
8
No quit in hunt for West Mesa killer
ABQnews Seeker
13 years on, police urge anyone ... 13 years on, police urge anyone with information to come forward
9
Bernalillo County Commission sends Democrat back to House
ABQnews Seeker
De La Cruz, who was also ... De La Cruz, who was also appointed in 2020, joins in mid-session
10
NM to test K-12 students again after hiatus
ABQnews Seeker
Education officials will try to backfill ... Education officials will try to backfill 2 years worth of data