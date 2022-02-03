 Maricopa County judge critically injured when struck by car - Albuquerque Journal

Maricopa County judge critically injured when struck by car

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Superior Court judge remained hospitalized Thursday, a day after after being critically injured when struck by a car, officials said.

Judge Rosa Mroz was struck while crossing a Phoenix intersection, court spokesman Timothy Tait said Thursday in a statement.

A Phoenix Police Department statement issued Wednesday said Mroz was critically injured while crossing the intersection on foot and that preliminary information indicated that the car that struck her didn’t stop for a red light.

The court statement provided no information on Mroz’s injuries or condition and said Mroz’s family requested privacy.

Mroz’s mother said Wednesday that her daughter was undergoing brain surgery, azfamily.com reported.

Mroz has served on the bench since 2004 after being appointed by then-Gov. Janet Napolitano,

Mroz, now assigned to handle criminal cases, headed the court’s Probate and Mental Health Department from 2010 to 2013.


