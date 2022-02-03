Senate passes bill aimed at reducing fuel emissions

SANTA FE — Legislation that would establish a clean fuel standard in New Mexico cleared the state Senate on a 25-16 vote Thursday and heads next to the House.

The proposal, Senate Bill 14, calls for reducing the greenhouse gas emissions from each unit of fuel used for transportation by 20% within eight years and 30% by 2040.

It also aims to establish a market for credits that can be sold by businesses that reduce emissions.

“Cleaner air supports healthier children and seniors, our most vulnerable New Mexicans,” Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, an Albuquerque Democrat and sponsor of the bill, told her colleagues.

Sen. William Sharer, a Farmington Republican opposed to the bill, said market forces, not government mandates, are already driving innovation that reduces emissions from energy sources. Other opponents said the bill would raise fuel prices and contribute to inflation.

“The free market has created carbon capture and sequestration,” Sharer said. “Nobody ordered it.”

The measure passed mostly along party lines, with just Democratic Sen. George Muñoz of Gallup crossing party lines and voting no.

To reach the desk of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who has made its passage a priority, the legislation would also have to pass the state House by Feb. 17.