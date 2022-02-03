 New Mexico snags 'National Anthem' starring Halsey, Sydney Sweeney, Simon Rex - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico snags ‘National Anthem’ starring Halsey, Sydney Sweeney, Simon Rex

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Sydney Sweeney poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, 2021 Sweeney will film “National Anthem” in New Mexico. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Halsey, Simon Rex and Sydney Sweeney lead the cast of the upcoming film, “National Anthem,” which is set to film in New Mexico.

Halsey arrives at the premiere of “Sing 2” in Los Angeles. The Grammy Award-winning singer will make her acting debut in “National Anthem,” which is filming in New Mexico. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production is beginning this month in the state, though the cities where it’s filming aren’t confirmed.

Also starring in the film are Paul Walter Hauser, Toby Huss, Gaving Maddox Bergman, Harriet Sansom Harris and Derek Hinkey.

The film is directed by Tony Tost and produced by Page Fifty-Four Pictures’ Alex Saks and BRON Studio’s Aaron L. Gilbert. Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth is an executive producer. Native American activist Marcus RedThunder serves as a consultant on the film.

“National Anthem” marks thefourth production for BRON.

… We are thrilled to be back. The incredible landscapes, advanced production capabilities and wealth of creative talent makes it an ideal place to shoot,” said Steven Thibault, COO at BRON. “We are grateful to be welcomed back by Amber Dodson and the New Mexico Film Office, who have offered tremendous expertise and support to BRON. We are excited to continue working with Governor (Michelle) Lujan Grisham, Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes and their whole team to highlight and enhance the already outstanding film production of New Mexico.”

Simon Rex poses for a portrait in New York on Nov. 29, 2021 to promote his film “Red Rocket.” Rex will film “National Anthem” in New Mexico. (Matt Licari/Invision/AP)

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production will employ approximately 111 New Mexico crew members, 32 New Mexico principal actors including stunt performers, and 67 New Mexico background performers.

” ‘National Anthem’ is employing many of our own cast and crew, skilled New Mexicans who work behind-the-camera, and on-screen, and the film will showcase our exceptional landscapes,” said Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director.

 


