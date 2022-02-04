 Albuquerque schools on two-hour delay Friday, Rio Rancho cancels classes - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque schools on two-hour delay Friday, Rio Rancho cancels classes

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

All Albuquerque Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Friday, Feb. 4, in anticipation of the icy conditions.

The school day will end at the regular time.

APS has canceled all zero-hour activities, Career Enrichment Center classes, and all Developmental Pre-school Program morning and afternoon classes for Friday.

Rio Rancho Public Schools has closed all schools for Friday, Feb. 4, due to lingering snow and icy roads from the recent winter storm.

The closure affects in-person and remote learning. 

The Rio Rancho school district said that Shining Stars Preschool and Puesta del Sol Elementary School will remain remote on Monday, Feb. 7, and will return to in-person learning on Feb. 8.


