(Even) more Isotopes baseball coming your way in 2022

Major League Baseball announced on Thursday the extension of the Triple-A West schedule to 150 games for the upcoming 2022 season. Correspondingly, the Albuquerque Isotopes also announced game times for their entire schedule, which now features an all-time record 75 home contests.

Originally announced last August as a 144-game schedule for 2022, six games have been added — three at home and three on the road. Albuquerque will now finish its road slate with six games at the Sugar Land Space Cowboys from Sept. 20-25 instead of the original three-game set. The Isotopes’ final series will take place at home from Sept. 26-28 against El Paso.

“MLB needs their Triple-A players playing as late in September as possible in order to provide as much depth for the Major League clubs at the end of the regular season and heading into the MLB postseason,” said Isotopes general manager John Traub.

The 75 home games and 150 games in total represent the largest schedule in franchise history and the most in the minor leagues since 1964. The season begins at Oklahoma City on April 5; Albuuqerque’s home opener is April 12 vs. Tacoma.

In addition to the announcement of the extended schedule, the Isotopes have released game times for the upcoming campaign. Some highlights include:

n All Friday home games will begin at 7:05 p.m. Saturday home games, however, are slated for 6:35 starts except for a Sept. 17 12:05 p.m. start vs. Oklahoma City. Across the street, University of New Mexico football hosts UTEP on that date, though the kickoff time has not been set.

n Five Sunday games are scheduled for 1:35 p.m. (April 17, May 1, May 15, Sept. 11 and Sept. 18) while the other seven Sundays begin at 6:05 p.m..

n Three weekday matinee contests on the home schedule (April 28 and May 12 at 11:05 a.m.and July 27 at 12:05 p.m.). Otherwise, Tuesday-Thursday home games will begin at 6:35 p.m. (with the exceptions of April 27, May 11 and June 9 scheduled for 6:05 starts).

The club said Thursday that its entire 2022 promotional schedule will be released in later this month, and individual game tickets will go on sale March 7.

With only two exceptions during the season, Triple-A West will have Mondays off and, except for the July 18-21 All-Star break, will schedule games for the other six days of the week.

The status of Major League Baseball’s negotiations with the players’ union will not impact the Triple-A season, though it would mean Triple-A ball would go on without players who are on major league contracts.