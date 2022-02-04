House votes 56-13 to approve $8.5 billion budget bill

SANTA FE — With New Mexico awash in a budget bonanza, the House voted decisively Thursday to approve a nearly $8.5 billion spending plan that includes money for teacher pay raises, road repairs and college scholarship programs.

The bipartisan 56-13 vote sends the budget plan to the Senate with just two weeks left in the 30-day legislative session.

Backers hailed the spending bill, which would also leave about $400 million available for tax reductions, as a unique opportunity to pump more money into programs aimed at fixing a statewide shortages of nurses and teachers.

“We’re building a pipeline of talented teachers that will help our state for generations to come,” said Rep. Candie Sweetser, D-Deming, during a news conference before Wednesday’s vote.

Passing a budget for the fiscal year that starts in July is arguably lawmakers’ top task during the legislative session and has been made easier this year due to record-high revenue levels.

With increased oil and natural gas production and an uptick in consumer spending fueling the revenue surge, the budget bill would increase state spending by roughly $1 billion — or 13.8% — for the coming year.

That proposed spending growth — it would mean a 50% growth in state spending over the past 10 years — has prompted unease among some lawmakers, even though the spending plan would set aside about $2.6 billion in cash reserves in case projected revenue levels do not materialize.

During Wednesday’s floor debate that lasted for three hours, Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, proposed an alternative budget plan featuring a smaller overall spending increase and a larger tax reduction.

“I see lots of risk in the future” when it comes to state revenue levels, Harper said.

Rep. Larry Scott, R-Hobbs, said the state’s cash-flush position was being used by majority Democrats to fund programs that stray from core government functions.

Specifically, he cited a proposed $50 million appropriation for a venture capital fund that’s included in the budget bill.

“That’s not something we would be doing if we were not floating on an ocean of money,” Scott said during Wednesday’s debate.

However, several GOP-backed amendments to the spending plan were rejected by House Democrats, including one sponsored by Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, that sought to bar the state Public Education Department from approving budget allotments for school districts that teach raced-based curriculum.

After the lengthy debate, 11 House Republicans ended up joining Democrats in voting in favor of the budget bill, as did the chamber’s lone independent — Rep. Phelps Anderson of Roswell.

A total of 13 Republican lawmakers voted against it.

Much of the proposed spending growth under the bill approved Wednesday would go toward higher pay for teachers and state workers.

Specifically, about $130 million would help raise starting teacher pay in New Mexico to $50,000 annually — minimum pay levels for more experienced educators would also be raised — and establishing a $15-per-hour minimum wage for all school employees.

Meanwhile, school districts that agree to extend their school year by 10 additional days would get even larger salary increases. But the extended learning option would not be made mandatory under the bill.

State workers would also get pay raises under the spending plan, after proposed salary increases were pared back last year.

The compensation increases would average 7% for state employees, but some employees would be in line for even larger raises. For instance, State Police officers would get nearly 16% salary raises in an attempt to retain veteran officers.

Rep. Antonio “Moe” Maestas, D-Albuquerque, cited increased spending on public safety programs, including a violence prevention initiative.

“This is the strongest crime-fighting bill I’ve probably seen up here,” Maestas said.

The budget bill could still undergo changes, as Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office has expressed misgivings about some of the governor’s initiatives being unfunded — or not funded at all — under the House plan.

Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, the chairwoman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, said such changes are “part of the process.”

One of the governor’s proposals that is not included in the budget plan inluce $150 million for a new rural hospital fund.

In addition, the spending plan in its current form would appropriate $5 million for law enforcement officer retention bonuses. The governor has called for creation of a $100 million fund to recruit and retain law enforcement officers around New Mexico.

However, the state’s budget bonanza could also lead to tax relief for New Mexico residents, as the budget plan moving forward would allow for up to $400 million in tax reductions to be absorbed.

A tax package being crafted in the House could include a cut in the state’s gross receipts tax rate, among other provisions.

For her part, Lundstrom also defended the sustainability of the budget, describing it as far-reaching but still fiscally prudent.

“I’ve been talking to constituents and they would rather see that money put to work than sit in a reserve account,” Lundstrom told reporters.