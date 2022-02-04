No one loses when everyone is treated equally and fairly

In Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem, “The Hill We Climb,” Gorman asks the question, “Where can we find light in the never-ending shade?” It’s a provocative inquiry given the most recent and current political climate; complicated by the rhetoric, opinions and willingness or unwillingness to cooperate or compromise personal beliefs even during these troubled times; and exasperated, no doubt, by the uncertainties of health, environmental, economic and global concerns.

Given the challenges we’ve encountered or currently face, and the advancements which have occurred in one’s lifetime, there can be very little doubt we are in the midst of a historic and generational shift in our politics, social norms and technology. Take a look back, just 50 years, to a time of segregation, nullification and outright discrimination. It wasn’t that long ago that large segments of our citizens were not permitted the same resources in voting, education, housing and the use of public facilities. It seems like it was just yesterday that we treated women, people of color or other nationalities and religions or sexual orientations in derogatory or degrading ways. In the shortness of a lifespan, we have come a long way in recognizing unalienable rights related to gender, race, religion, national origin and sexual orientation. Nevertheless, despite much progress, barriers still remain.

Many of the impediments arise from the delicate balance between freedom and equality or freedom and safety or freedom and justice or freedom and most everything else in the world. This is true because if you think about it, if we all had and expressed ultimate personal freedom to do and say want ever we wanted, whenever we wanted, without any consideration or respect for laws, health, other people or social consequence, then our selfishness would eventually encompass everything we endeavor. Our self-interest would lead to a desire for absolute power and control. This egocentrism would dictate who, if anyone, gets treated equally or fairly. Which rights, if any, are recognized or protected? Who, if anyone, gets to vote or is entitled to health care? Every aspect of our lives would be subject to the selfish, personal freedoms of those with little concern or remorse.

Almost 200 years ago, the French political scientist, Alexis de Tocqueville, commenting on the new American democracy, stated, “many men would endure the vices of democracy (rather) than to support the manners of democracy.” This could mean that personal freedoms, taken to the extreme, can be a vice and equal opportunity, voting rights, public health, or simple justice might be the manners so desperately in need of support. Every day, in America, there is an assumption that all people will balance personal freedoms against social responsibilities. That we will determine what is best for us and weigh it against what is best for our society, our country. That we will all understand that supporting the manners of our democracy help make us a better country and, ultimately, a better person.

Unfortunately, around the world, unalienable rights are often viewed as a “zero-sum game.” This means that some think there are only two sides, “us” and “them.” If either “us” or “them” obtain a benefit there must be a loss for the other side. If one side wins, the other side loses. However, as history has shown and as we have been witness to during this most recent generation, civil liberties can be shared and available to all. No one loses when everyone is treated equally and fairly! In fact, it is a “win-win” situation where there are mutually beneficial outcomes for all people.

We are all created in the human image endowed by our creator with the same certain unalienable rights and responsibilities. As can be seen by the many advancements in our world over the last 50 years, we’re not harmed by recognizing for all people the equal protections and privileges and immunities of our laws, where all are entitled to the common elements of democracy. As a matter of simple truth, our world has flourished because of the equal treatment and inclusion of diverse people, ideas and thoughts.

It’s encouraging to note Gorman, in due course, answers her own query by concluding “there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.” Thus, as we enter into this new age of illumination, there is always light and hope! We only need be thoughtful enough to relinquish some of our boundless ego and courageous enough to accept our common responsibilities.

Judge Frank Sedillo presides over the civil division of the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court. Opinions expressed here are solely those of the judge individually and not those of the court.