Despite passing omicron peak, cases top 3,000

New Mexico reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and hospitalizations saw a significant uptick as the daily case counts seesawed after a downturn earlier in the week.

The state reported 3,157 new cases and 28 more COVID-related deaths, which pushed the statewide toll to 6,516 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Of the deaths reported Thursday, 11 were Bernalillo County residents. Those who died ranged in age from a man and a woman in their 30s to a Santa Fe County woman in her 90s.

Cases have climbed throughout the week even though health officials have said it appears the state has passed the peak of a surge of omicron variant, which is more contagious than previous strains of the coronavirus. The state reported 1,809 cases on Tuesday and 2,611 on Wednesday.

Despite the increasing case counts, the daily number of cases are still well below where they have been in recent weeks, when the state reported more than 5,000 and 6,000 new cases on some days.

Bernalillo County had the most new cases on Thursday with 727, followed by Doña Ana County with 436 and San Juan County with 385.

Despite the high case counts, Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said this week New Mexico appears to have passed the peak of the omicron surge and health officials are expecting COVID cases and hospitalizations to drop in the coming days and weeks.

But hospitalizations have ticked up significantly in the last few days.

There were 696 people in New Mexico hospitals with COVID on Thursday, which is up about 19% from Tuesday when there were 584 people hospitalized with the disease.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 24.2%. The positivity rate was 30% one week ago.

Scrase this week encouraged households to stock up on at-home COVID tests, which are being distributed by local and federal governments.