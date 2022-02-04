 Despite passing omicron peak, cases top 3,000 - Albuquerque Journal

Despite passing omicron peak, cases top 3,000

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Ambulances wait outside the Lomas NE entrance to the University of New Mexico Hospital. There were 696 people hospitalized with COVID throughout the state on Thursday. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

New Mexico reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and hospitalizations saw a significant uptick as the daily case counts seesawed after a downturn earlier in the week.

The state reported 3,157 new cases and 28 more COVID-related deaths, which pushed the statewide toll to 6,516 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Of the deaths reported Thursday, 11 were Bernalillo County residents. Those who died ranged in age from a man and a woman in their 30s to a Santa Fe County woman in her 90s.

Cases have climbed throughout the week even though health officials have said it appears the state has passed the peak of a surge of omicron variant, which is more contagious than previous strains of the coronavirus. The state reported 1,809 cases on Tuesday and 2,611 on Wednesday.

Despite the increasing case counts, the daily number of cases are still well below where they have been in recent weeks, when the state reported more than 5,000 and 6,000 new cases on some days.

Bernalillo County had the most new cases on Thursday with 727, followed by Doña Ana County with 436 and San Juan County with 385.

Despite the high case counts, Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said this week New Mexico appears to have passed the peak of the omicron surge and health officials are expecting COVID cases and hospitalizations to drop in the coming days and weeks.

But hospitalizations have ticked up significantly in the last few days.

There were 696 people in New Mexico hospitals with COVID on Thursday, which is up about 19% from Tuesday when there were 584 people hospitalized with the disease.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 24.2%. The positivity rate was 30% one week ago.

Scrase this week encouraged households to stock up on at-home COVID tests, which are being distributed by local and federal governments.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Despite passing omicron peak, cases top 3,000
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported more than 3,000 ... New Mexico reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and hospitalizations saw a significant uptick as the daily case counts seesawed after a ...
2
House votes 56-13 to approve $8.5 billion budget bill
ABQnews Seeker
With New Mexico awash in a ... With New Mexico awash in a budget bonanza, the House voted decisively Thursday to approve a nearly $8.5 billion spending plan that includes money ...
3
Albuquerque schools on two-hour delay Friday, Rio Rancho cancels ...
ABQnews Seeker
All Albuquerque Public Schools will be ... All Albuquerque Public Schools will be on a two-hour delay on Friday, Feb. 4, in anticipation of the icy conditions. The school day will ...
4
Bipartisan election bill clears Senate on 39-0 vote
ABQnews Seeker
A proposal to update New Mexico's ... A proposal to update New Mexico's voting laws and establish new rules for poll challengers won approval 39-0 in the state Senate on Thursday ...
5
Storm leaving New Mexico but leaving bitter cold, icy ...
ABQnews Seeker
A major storm was leaving New ... A major storm was leaving New Mexico on Thursday but leaving bitterly cold temperatures and roads slick from ice and packed with snow, prompting ...
6
New Mexico snags 'National Anthem' starring Halsey, Sydney Sweeney, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Halsey, Simon Rex and Sydney Sweeney ... Halsey, Simon Rex and Sydney Sweeney lead the cast of the upcoming film, 'National Anthem,' which is set to film in New Mexico. According ...
7
Senate passes bill aimed at reducing fuel emissions
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation that would establish a clean ... Legislation that would establish a clean fuel standard in New Mexico cleared the state Senate on a 25-16 vote Thursday and heads next to ...
8
Lovelace Health System names new leader
ABQnews Seeker
Lovelace Chief Operating Officer Janelle Raborn ... Lovelace Chief Operating Officer Janelle Raborn will take over as the organization's new president and CEO in April, following the retirement of current CEO ...
9
UNM nursing simulator program expanding to Rio Rancho
ABQnews Seeker
RIO RANCHO - Rio Rancho-area University ... RIO RANCHO - Rio Rancho-area University of New Mexico nursing students soon won't have to ...