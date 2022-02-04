Busy Friday at home upcoming for UNM athletes

The University of New Mexico track and field program continues its indoor season of competition Friday at the Albuquerque Convention Center when it hosts the New Mexico Collegiate Classic, with events starting at noon. Competition continues at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

After last week’s UNM Team Open, nine Lobo athletes are ranked in the top 50 in their respective events, and Tianna Holmes broke the school’s 200-meter dash record in 23.96 seconds. The mark of 24.20 was set on Feb. 7, 2009 by Ariel Burr.

WOMEN’S TENNIS: The 3-0 Lobos are at home Friday in the warm confines of the in the Linda Estes Tennis Center Indoor Bubbles with a noon match vs. Northern Arizona. Fans will not need to bring a vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID test, but will need to wear a mask while inside the facility.

SWIMMING/DIVING: UNM’s double dual home meet with Adams State and UT-Permian Basin begins Friday at 10 a.m. at Seidler Natatorium. It’s Senior Day for Raine Gavino, Jordan Hartley, Mari Aoki, Jocelyn Gallais, Hannah Teindas and Daphne Scheck.