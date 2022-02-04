Pitino says what fans might not like to hear: Patience, time required

By the time February comes around, the questions of and answers by the head coach of a college basketball team without championship aspirations start hitting redundancy overdrive.

First-year University of New Mexico men’s coach Richard Pitino, whose Lobos are 8-14 overall and just 1-8 in the Mountain West after an embarrassing 25-point loss Monday at San Diego State, was hit Thursday with another round of big-picture questions about the future of the program.

And again, he offered up another round of “trust the process” type answers, emphasizing the importance of perspective.

“Bottom line is this: You are judged in our profession,” Pitino said. “People don’t care (about the reasons a program is struggling). … It’s gonna happen. I have zero doubt in my mind. We just got to keep building. The answer is time. And that’s something that people don’t want to hear.”

Pitino said he understands any patience shown by fans right now ends when his honeymoon season is over in about another month.

As for the prospects of a quick rebuild in a Mountain West Conference enjoying its best season overall in nine years, Pitino’s coaching counterpart on Monday, San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher, had some thoughts about the UNM program that was not that long ago the biggest rival of his program.

Dutcher gave a vote of confidence, of sorts, in Pitino’s ability to succeed, but didn’t sugarcoat just how hard it is likely to be.

“Even in my first year, which seems not that long ago, we played them in the conference championship game,” Dutcher said. “Paul Weir had them in the conference championship game. They had won (seven games) in a row down the stretch.

“It can turn in a hurry. You have to continue to have good players, and they have to be responsible and develop a culture to be successful. I think Richard will do that.

“I liked Paul, too. But it’s a hard business … it’s a hard business. One loss can lead to another, can lead to another, and then it’s hard to get the ship righted. I look at this conference, and all these teams that are good, I think they’ve got close to everybody back next year. Whatever this conference is this year, it’s going to be equally as hard a year from now. You’ve got to have good players and you’ve got to have a good culture and then get lucky, because even both of those aren’t enough to win games sometimes.”

RECRUITING: The rebuild is going to require some big man help.

Pitino said the staff is high on all three recruits already signed to come in for next season (Braden Appelhans, 6-foot-7 guard, Western Reserve Academy in Ohio; Donovan Dent, 6-2 guard, Corona, California; Quinton Webb, 6-6 forward San Bernardino, California) and optimistic about the continued development of their current bigs in a trial-by-fire season in which they were never supposed to get this much playing time.

But Division I-ready help in the front court is the priority when seasons end and players decide to pursue new opportunities.

“I think you have to be patient with transfers, quite frankly,” Pitino said. “I love the three (recruits) that we signed. All three, futures are very, very bright. They’re having terrific years. But clearly we need to add some bigs and develop the ones that we have. … Yeah, we need to do some damage in the spring, probably in the transfer portal category. But I know the one thing that every player wants: They want to play. And we have that that opportunity.”

OK, BOOMER: Former Lobo Makuach Maluach, who is playing professionally in Finland, was named this week to the Aussie Boomers (Australia’s men’s national team) for the Asian Qualifiers for the FIBA World Cup.

Maluach also recently announced he plans to return to the United States this summer to train and take part in the summer’s TBT (The Basketball Tournament) and play for the UNM alumni team The Enchantment.

So far, the still-being-finalized roster includes commitments from Maluach, Drew Gordon, Roman Martinez, Joe Furstinger, J.R. Giddens, Anthony Mathis, Scott Bamforth (an Albuquerque native, but so far the only non-former Lobo) and most recently committed Darington Hobson.

The Pit is hosting one of the regionals for the $1 million winner-take-all TBT in July. Tickets are on sale at GoLobos.com.

Saturday

Men: UNM at Air Force, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network, 770 AM/ 96.3 FM