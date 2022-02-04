Byrd, national Golden Gloves champ from Clovis, dies at 72

Brooks Byrd, a 1967 Golden Gloves national amateur champion and among the finest boxers the state of New Mexico has produced, died on Jan. 18 in his hometown of Clovis after a brief illness.

He was 72.

“Brooks was a good guy,” Jerry Martinez, an amateur boxing contemporary of Byrd’s and a New Mexico boxing historian, said via a phone message. “He was a lot of fun. … He was very knowledgeable about boxing.”

Byrd and Earl Large, also from Clovis, each won a national Golden Gloves title in 1967 in Milwaukee – Large, who died in 2019, at 118 pounds and Byrd at 125.

After advancing to the Golden Gloves semifinals in 1966, having just turned 17, Byrd went all the way in 1967, defeating Tom Cianaros of Omaha, Nebraska, by decision for the title.

Large repeated as GG champion in 1968, but Byrd was dropped from the New Mexico team, the Albuquerque Journal reported, for what coach Bob Stephens described as a bad attitude – too much time spent in the pool halls, not enough time in the gym.

Byrd returned in 1969 but lost by split decision in the GG national quarterfinals.

Byrd was absent from the sport in 1970 but returned to the ring in 1971, advancing to the Golden Gloves national title match at 139 pounds but losing to Cincinnati’s Wiley Johnson.

He turned pro later that year, making his debut on May 11 with a third-round knockout of Abe Cervantes at Albuquerque’s Civic Auditorium.

In the professional ranks, Byrd compiled a 20-8-2 record with 15 knockouts over a span of five years. He fought most of his bouts in Texas and New Mexico but also campaigned in Indianapolis; Sacramento, California; Portland, Oregon; and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Byrd’s high knockout ratio, said Clovis’ Earl Large Jr., namesake son of the former champion, came naturally – befitting a fighter with the nickname “The Dog.”

“(Byrd) was very strong and had a power punch and knocked a lot of dudes out,” Large said in an Eastern New Mexico News obituary story.

Byrd’s aggressiveness in the ring, Large said, was more than matched by a sunny disposition out of it.

“He got along with everybody,” Large said. “He wasn’t a showboat. He was very respectful.

“He always kept a smile going. That was one thing about him. He was always happy.”

Byrd was 17-2-2 as a pro through the first 21 bouts of his pro career. But as he stepped up in competition, the losses began to mount.

His final bout was a loss by close but unanimous decision on Sept. 16, 1976, in Portland to Ray Lampkin, who a year earlier had fought and lost to the legendary Roberto Duran in a world lightweight title fight.

After boxing, Byrd took a job in Clovis with the Santa Fe Railway. He retired in 1993.

In 2018, Byrd was inducted into the New Mexico Boxing Hall of Fame.

“Man, it’s great,” he said in an interview with Eastern New Mexico News. “It’s unbelievable to me. … It’s a great honor. I had some good breaks and bad breaks, some good calls and bad calls, but this is about the best call you can get.”

Of his boxing career, he said, “It was a blessing. I’ve been blessed in many ways, but I don’t think I could get a better blessing than boxing.”