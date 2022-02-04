 Children's Grief Center of NM receives grant from New York Life insurance - Albuquerque Journal

Children’s Grief Center of NM receives grant from New York Life insurance

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Youngsters work on an art project and share their thoughts at the Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico before the pandemic hit the state last March. (Courtesy of Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A $15,000 community impact grant awarded to the Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico will allow the organization “to add more programs and help more people through the pain of grief,” said executive director Jade Richardson Bock.

The grant, from New York Life insurance company, is given to local nonprofits that are championed by its agents and employees. Since the inception of the impact grants in 2008, the company has awarded 750 grants to organizations around the country totaling more than $10 million.

The grant money, Richardson Bock said, “is important to our mission because we don’t charge for our services, so every contribution and grant allows us to provide support for people who grieve the death of loved ones.”

The support groups and programs offered at the grief center serve about 700 people a year – 50% of them children with the other half caregivers and adults, Richardson Bock said. The organization has an annual operating budget of just over $600,000. Nic Baker, an agent with New York Life’s general office in New Mexico, said, “I’m proud to work for a company that encourages its agents and employees to devote their time, energy and talents to support the needs and priorities of their local community. We are pleased that our partnership will have a long-lasting impact on the Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico and the population they serve.”

The Children’s Grief Center of New Mexico was founded 21 years ago by a group of people who had experienced deaths in their families. Unable to find grief support services for their children, they formed their own organization.

For information on donating money or volunteering time, go to childrensgrief.org, or call 505-323-0478.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Ex-APD academy commander files whistleblower lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Complainant claims she was fired in ... Complainant claims she was fired in retaliation for reporting concerns to then-chief Micahel Geier
2
Children's Grief Center of NM receives grant from New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nonprofit offers programs, supports about 700 ... Nonprofit offers programs, supports about 700 people per year, half being children
3
Despite passing omicron peak, cases top 3,000
ABQnews Seeker
Hospitalizations have increased Hospitalizations have increased
4
His last day: loved ones remember officer lost in ...
ABQnews Seeker
One year later: fiancee, best friend ... One year later: fiancee, best friend remember officer lost in shooting
5
New Mexico reeling from winter storm
ABQnews Seeker
MDC officer identified as Sandia Crest ... MDC officer identified as Sandia Crest crash victim
6
UNM student to compete at 2022 Olympics
ABQnews Seeker
Yeaton, 30, will ski for Australia ... Yeaton, 30, will ski for Australia in five cross-country events in Beijing
7
Update to NM cannabis law advances in Senate
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal will increase number of plants ... Proposal will increase number of plants grown for small producers
8
Senate passes bill aimed at reducing fuel emissions
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. notes bill will improve community ... Gov. notes bill will improve community health and air quality, attract new investments
9
Budget plan with hefty pay raises passes the House
ABQnews Seeker
$8.5B proposal would boost teacher, NM ... $8.5B proposal would boost teacher, NM worker salaries