 Here, kitty: Bidens welcome cat named Willow to White House

Here, kitty: Bidens welcome cat named Willow to White House

By Darlene Superville / Associated Press

Willow, seen settling in at the White House last week, weighs foreign policy — or whether to swipe at that ball, hard to say. (Erin Scott/The White House)

WASHINGTON – For the first time in more than a dozen years, a cat is living at the White House.

Her name is Willow, and she’s a 2-year-old, green-eyed, gray-and-white farm cat from Pennsylvania, who caught the eye of first lady Jill Biden out on the campaign trail.

“Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore,” said Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s spokesperson.

Jill Biden had said after her husband, Joe Biden, was elected in November 2020 that they would bring a kitty to the White House, but months passed without a sighting or word of when she would arrive. Finally, the White House said the cat would come in January.

Willow is named after the first lady’s hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

The short-haired tabby made quite an impression on Jill Biden after she jumped up on stage and interrupted her remarks during a 2020 campaign stop in Pennsylvania, LaRosa said.

“Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden,” he said. The owner gave the first lady the cat, who was kept away from the White House until the time was right to move her and her litter box in.

The White House has been without a feline resident since India, President George W. Bush’s cat, who died at the mansion in January 2009, just before the end of his term. Before that, President Bill Clinton had his cat, Socks, at the White House, too.

Stacy Cordery, who teaches history and leadership at Dickinson State University, said welcoming a pet is always a happy time for any family, and that dog and cat ownership could help boost the Bidens’ public appeal at a time of political trouble for the president.

Cordery, who has written books about President Theodore Roosevelt and his family, noted the contrast between Biden and his immediate predecessor, Donald Trump, who did not have a pet at the White House during his presidency.

“I do think that part of their goal is to make the White House feel more approachable,” Cordery said of the Bidens, who have owned cats in the past, but not since the death of their kitty Daisy.

Willow joins Commander, a German shepherd puppy Joe Biden introduced in December as a birthday gift from the president’s brother James Biden and his wife, Sara.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki teased that Willow could show up someday at one of her daily briefings.

“She has a standing invitation. It would be purrrfect,” Psaki tweeted, adding #COTUS – which stands for “Cat of the United States.”

The Bidens had two other German shepherds, Champ and Major, at the White House before Commander.

But Major, a 3-year-old rescue dog, started behaving aggressively after he arrived in January 2021, including a pair of biting incidents. The White House had said Major was still adjusting to his new home, and he was sent back to the Bidens’ Delaware home for training.

The Bidens, after consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists and veterinarians, decided to follow the experts’ collective recommendation and send Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends, LaRosa said last month.

Champ died in June at age 13.

All the presidents’ pets
With Presidents James K. Polk and Donald Trump among the no-pets exceptions, animals have a long history in the White House. Here are some of the highlights:

PRESIDENTS AND PONIES

There have been a few ponies and many horses, including the very first pets to occupy the White House with President John Adams and first lady Abigail. They had horses named Cleopatra and Caesar, along with dogs Juno and Satan.

First lady Jacqueline Kennedy leads her daughter Caroline’s pony, Macaroni, center, while giving gives a tour of the White House grounds to Empress Farah Pahlavi of Iran, on April 12, 1962. (AP Photo/Pool, File)

Caroline Kennedy, daughter of John F. Kennedy, and her friends famously enjoyed riding her pony Macaroni on the South Lawn, along with another one named Tex.

The White House once had stables of its own used by many presidents, the last being Theodore Roosevelt.

THE CAT PEOPLE

Curious about cat people? Try the Clintons, the Carters and the Fords, to name a few.

It was the Bushes’ cat India, however, who sparked protests in 2004 among nationalists in Kerala, India’s southernmost state. They considered the name an insult.

President Bill Clinton’s cat Socks peers over the podium in the White House briefing room in Washington on March 19, 1994. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander, File)

Lincoln and first lady Mary Todd also kept cats, said Andrew Hager, a presidential pet historian from the unofficial online Presidential Pet Museum.

“There’s a story that he would feed one of his cats from the plates in the White House dining room, then his wife objected and he said something like, ‘Well, if these plates were good enough for James Buchanan, they’re good enough for the cat,'” he said.

THE DOG PEOPLE

As for dogs, there have been oh, so many. The Obama’s Bo, a male Portuguese water dog, joined the family at the White House in April 2009. Sunny, a female of the same breed, came along in August 2013.

Among President John Tyler’s pets were a pair of “gentle giant” Irish wolfhounds. He gave them to his second wife, Julia, as a gift. Theodore Roosevelt, an avid animal lover, had a pack of dogs, snakes, guinea pigs and, by one account, a one-legged rooster.

Kennedy was gifted the mixed-breed Pushinka by Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev.

Franklin Roosevelt had several pets, but his favorite was a dog named Fala.

Vice President Richard Nixon is seen with his dog “Checkers,” at his home in Spring Valley neighborhood of Washington, D.C., on July 2, 1959. (AP Photo, File)

Perhaps the most famous of dogs was Checkers, though he had his coming out before Richard Nixon became president. As Dwight Eisenhower’s vice presidential running mate in 1952, Nixon vowed to keep the cocker spaniel given to his family by a Texas supporter amid allegations he misused campaign contributions.

UNUSUAL PETS

Word has it that Andrew Johnson had no official pets, but left a basket of flour and some water for the resident White House mice every night and refused to have them exterminated.

“So, I like to consider them pets but, you know, that’s kind of an open question,” Hager said.

Other presidents kept unusual animals.

William H. Taft had two prize cows: Mooly Wooly and Pauline. They grazed on the White House lawn, and provided the home’s milk and butter.

Theodore Roosevelt was gifted a badger by a girl in Kansas during a train stop. “He was really excited, but it bit him, so he wasn’t happy about that,” Hager said.

And Benjamin Harrison once received two opossums from supporters in Maryland, naming them Mr. Reciprocity and Mr. Protection in homage to two of his party’s political platforms.

A special guest at the 1927 White House Easter Egg Roll? First lady Grace Coolidge’s beloved pet raccoon.

Woodrow Wilson, according to Hager, had a not-so-nice Shropshire ram named Old Ike. According to a newspaper account in 1920, the purebred ram was “forceful and strategic,” often charging White House staff and police. Wilson, the 28th president, eventually banished Old Ike from the White House to Maryland.

— Leanne Italie, Associated Press

 


