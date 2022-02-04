Man arrested in alleged kidnapping of Bloomberg ranch worker

MEEKER, Colo. — Authorities on Friday were investigating the alleged kidnapping of a woman who works at a Colorado ranch owned by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Joseph Beecher, 48, allegedly took the woman from the ranch at gunpoint Wednesday and then to several places in the Denver area before going to neighboring Wyoming, the Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Beecher was arrested Thursday after they were found at a motel in Cheyenne, Wyoming, it said. Beecher, who is from Craig, Colorado and who does not have any connection to the Bloomberg family or the alleged victim, had multiple firearms at the time of his arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

Beecher was being held in jail in Cheyenne, the sheriff’s office said. No charges have been filed against him yet in Wyoming, according to court records, and it was not known if he has a lawyer representing him.

The Bloomberg family was not at the ranch at the time and why Beecher went there is under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Bloomberg’s spokesperson, Ty Trippet, expressed gratitude to law enforcement for their “swift and heroic action” in the case and returning the victim to her family safely.