 Jail inmate death due to overdose; homicide probe underway - Albuquerque Journal

Jail inmate death due to overdose; homicide probe underway

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Pima County jail inmate’s death last month was due to a drug overdose and is now being investigated as a homicide, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Pedro Xavier Martinez Palacios, 24, died Jan. 14 at a hospital where Palacios was taken Jan. 10 after he told a corrections officer that he required medical assistance, the office said.

No signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances were observed but that the county Medical Examiner’s Office subsequently determined that Palacios’ death was due to a fentanyl overdose, the office said late Thursday.

The office said the homicide investigation was ongoing, and no additional information was released.

Palacios was jailed on outstanding warrants in cases alleging drug paraphernalia and unlawful imprisonment.


