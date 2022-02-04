 NYPD honors whistleblower Frank Serpico - 50 years late - Albuquerque Journal

NYPD honors whistleblower Frank Serpico — 50 years late

By Associated Press

NEW YORK — More than 50 years after Frank Serpico testified about endemic corruption in the New York Police Department, the department finally recognized his service and injury in the line of duty with an official certificate and inscribed medal of honor.

The former undercover detective, 85, received the honor in the mail Thursday, the New York Daily News reported.

Serpico testified in December 1971 to a panel appointed by Mayor John Lindsay to investigate police corruption, breaking the “blue wall of silence,” the protection that fellow officers sometimes give each other, such as refusing to testify.

Al Pacino went on to portray him in the hit 1973 movie “Serpico,” and his story is also relayed in a book by Peter Maas.

Current Daily News and former Associated Press reporter Larry McShane interviewed Serpico in December about the 50th anniversary of his appearance before the Knapp Commission.

“I felt that finally I was going to tell the world and nobody’s going to interrupt me,” Serpico told the newspaper, speaking from his home in upstate New York. “I thought, ‘I know the truth.’ … Every single word was mine, and it came from the heart.”

Serpico was shot in the face during a drug arrest in Brooklyn in 1971 months before he testified and has maintained that the other officers he was with never made a call for an “officer down.”

While the department gave Serpico a medal recognizing his injury in 1972, it was handed over without ceremony or the accompanying certificate, he told the newspaper.

In recent years, the department has awarded medals to recipients at annual large public events.

Mayor Eric Adams responded to the coverage, saying Serpico’s “bravery inspired my law enforcement career. Frank — we’re going to make sure you get your medal.”

On Thursday, Serpico tweeted a photo of the framed medal of honor and certificate that reads in part, “in recognition of an individual act of extraordinary bravery performed in the line of duty.”

He has continued to speak out against corruption and abuse by the police since his retirement in 1972 and says he has supported and listened to other whistleblowers over the years, including those who testified about the now-terminated stop-and-frisk policy.

In 2017, he publicly supported quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who protested against racial injustice while playing in the NFL.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NYPD honors whistleblower Frank Serpico -- 50 years late
Most Recent Entertainment News
More than 50 years after Frank ... More than 50 years after Frank Serpico testified about endemic corruption in the New York Police Department, the department finally recognized his service and ...
2
Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock Hall nominees
Most Recent Entertainment News
Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran ... Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest are among this year's first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & ...
3
ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks
Most Recent Entertainment News
Whoopi Goldberg was suspended for two ... Whoopi Goldberg was suspended for two weeks Tuesday as co-host of 'The View' because of what the head of ABC News called her 'wrong ...
4
Don Wilson, guitarist with The Ventures, dies at 88
Most Recent Entertainment News
Don Wilson, co-founder and rhythm guitarist ... Don Wilson, co-founder and rhythm guitarist of the instrumental guitar band The Ventures, has died. He was 88. Wilson died Saturday in Tacoma of ...
5
Louie Anderson, comic, Emmy winner for 'Baskets,' dies at ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
Louie Anderson, whose four-decade career as ... Louie Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV ...
6
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies ...
More News
Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar ... Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his 'Bat Out of Hell' album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as 'Paradise ...
7
Will Smith, Lady Gaga, Ben Affleck score SAG nominations
Most Recent Entertainment News
The Oscar race may be missing ... The Oscar race may be missing in-person glitz this year, but it doesn't lack for star power. Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck ...
8
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of 'Full House,' dead ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for ... Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom 'Full House' and as the wisecracking host ...
9
Golden Globe Awards carry on, without stars or a ...
Most Recent Entertainment News
The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called ... The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its ...