 Yacht reportedly built for Bezos too big for Dutch bridge - Albuquerque Journal

Yacht reportedly built for Bezos too big for Dutch bridge

By Aleksandar Furtula and Mike Corder / Associated Press

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — A giant, $500 million yacht reportedly being built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos faces a delivery problem: It may require dismantling a beloved, historic bridge in Rotterdam that is blocking its passage to the sea.

Reports this week that the Dutch city had already agreed to take apart the recently renovated Koningshaven Bridge, known locally as De Hef, sparked anger. On Facebook, locals are proposing to pelt the yacht with rotten eggs when it passes through.

However, a spokeswoman for Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb told The Associated Press on Friday that while a shipbuilder has requested temporarily taking apart the bridge this summer, no permit has yet been sought or granted.

Many Rotterdam residents are still concerned.

“I think it’s easy to understand why it’s so controversial because this is a very beautiful, recently restored old bridge,” said Lizette Touber. “It really is our heritage. And I think that if the rich can pay for it to be opened, which normally nobody else could do, then you get controversy.”

In a written statement, Aboutaleb, who is on a visit to Colombia, said that once a request for a permit is submitted it will be assessed based on factors including economic impact, environmental nuisance and possible risks to the “monumental structure” of the bridge.

“When the permit has been applied for, the municipality can make a decision about this, details can be further elaborated and a plan can be made in the event of a positive decision,” the statement said.

The municipality declined to comment on who owns the yacht in question or identify the shipbuilder. An email sent to Amazon seeking comment went unanswered.

The current Hef railway bridge was opened for trains to cross the Maas River in 1927 and taken out of service in 1993 when it was replaced by a tunnel. Public protests spared it from demolition and it eventually underwent a three-year renovation that ended in 2017. The middle section of the bridge can be raised to allow ships to pass underneath, but apparently not high enough for the new yacht’s masts.

Ton Wesselink, chairman of a Rotterdam historical society, feared that a decision to allow one yacht through the bridge could set a precedent for others.

“The thing we don’t want is that this yacht issue will open the possibility for shipbuilders to use it the same way,” he said in an email to AP.

But there were voices of support for the proposal.

“I think it’s fine. Let Bezos pay a high price. It creates work. I only see upsides,” said Rotterdam resident Ria van den Vousten.

“If it is paid for and everybody makes some money, don’t complain. Don’t talk, but act, as we say in Rotterdam,” she added.

____

Corder reported from The Hague.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
His last day
ABQnews Seeker
One year later: fiancee, best friend ... One year later: fiancee, best friend remember officer lost in shooting
2
New Mexico reeling from winter storm
ABQnews Seeker
MDC officer identified as Sandia Crest ... MDC officer identified as Sandia Crest crash victim
3
UNM student to compete at 2022 Olympics
ABQnews Seeker
Yeaton, 30, will ski for Australia ... Yeaton, 30, will ski for Australia in five cross-country events in Beijing
4
Budget plan with hefty pay raises passes the House
ABQnews Seeker
$8.5B proposal would boost teacher, NM ... $8.5B proposal would boost teacher, NM worker salaries
5
Senate passes bill aimed at reducing fuel emissions
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. notes bill will improve community ... Gov. notes bill will improve community health and air quality, attract new investments
6
Despite passing omicron peak, cases top 3,000
ABQnews Seeker
Nearly 700 people in NM hospitals ... Nearly 700 people in NM hospitals with COVID as of Thursday
7
Ex-APD academy commander files whistleblower lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Complainant claims she was fired in ... Complainant claims she was fired in retaliation for reporting concerns to then-chief Micahel Geier
8
Update to NM cannabis law advances in Senate
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal will increase number of plants ... Proposal will increase number of plants grown for small producers
9
Children's Grief Center of NM receives grant from New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nonprofit offers programs, supports about 700 ... Nonprofit offers programs, supports about 700 people per year, half being children
10
NMSU collection a treasure trove of history
ABQnews Seeker
Archive focuses on borderland Archive focuses on borderland