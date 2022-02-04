Music competition to be live-streamed on YouTube

This year’s Jackie McGehee Young Artists’ Competition will be live-streamed via YouTube from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11 and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The artists will complete in piano and string.

Awards will be announced at the end of the competition on Saturday.

The Music Guild of New Mexico has awarded participants $514,000 in grants since 2012. Although the pandemic postponed many fundraising events, the guild is hoping to return to fundraising in 2022.

Out-of-state judges make the final decisions. This year, those judges include American pianist Lisa Campi Walters, Russian American pianist Vladislav Kern and Boston-based pianist Tianhong Yang. Strings judges are cellist Johnny Mok and violinist Brandon Christensen.