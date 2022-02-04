City launches cannabis retail applications site

As the start date for recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico approaches, Albuquerque’s city government is now accepting online applications for cannabis retail locations, according to a news release.

The city, which has rules in place about where cannabis businesses can be located, requires retailers who sell cannabis products directly to consumers to obtain approval from the Albuquerque planning department.

Under the city’s Integrated Development Ordinance, those retailers can’t be located within 300 feet of a school or child day care facility. They also aren’t allowed to locate within 600 feet of another cannabis retail establishment, although there are work-arounds to that part of the ordinance — cannabis retailers licensed as “microbusinesses” can be within the 600-feet limit, and other retailers can apply for a conditional use approval, the release said.

An information and application page is available at cabq.gov/cannabis.

Recreational sales of cannabis will start in April.

Members of the public can offer their input on legalized cannabis at a series of city-hosted “Community Cannabis Equity Convenings.” The next will be from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 15 on Zoom. More information is available at cabq.gov/cannabis.