Letter alleges vote of no confidence in Santa Fe County sheriff

A union representing deputies sent a letter to Santa Fe County officials saying members had approved a vote of no confidence in Sheriff Adan Mendoza and listing complaints about his leadership.

The Jan. 31 letter from the Santa Fe County Deputies Association said its membership “overwhelmingly approved” the vote of no confidence, but did not list vote tallies.

The association is affiliated with the New Mexico Coalition of Public Safety Officers, an advocacy group for law enforcement officers.

Mendoza responded Friday that he was surprised by the letter and thought it was unfair that he wasn’t made aware of the complaints before the letter was made public.

“I feel like I should have been given an opportunity to address some of these issues or been notified that there were there were concerns,” he said.

The letter listed 14 allegations against Mendoza, including retaliation, failure to update policies, unfair discipline and promotion practices, high staff turnover, and continuation of “the Good Ol’ Boy system.”

“Under his leadership, the morale of the deputies within our agency has plummeted to depths that we have not seen before,” the letter alleged.

The letter also alleges that Mendoza’s administration has provided only minimal training for deputies and forbids overtime pay, requiring deputies to leave work early.

The letter also alleges “a lack of care and empathy for deputies involved in traumatic and violent events.” It cites an officer-involved shooting in June 2021 in which the three deputies involved were forced to return to work after three days of leave.

Mendoza said he is currently addressing some of the complaints.

“I will admit that there are some issues that were raised in the letter that we can definitely work on,” Mendoza said. Work to update policies is currently underway, he said.

The letter alleges that only three policies have been updated during his administration.

Mendoza also said the letter unfairly blames him for staffing shortages and turnover in the sheriff’s office.

The letter contends that 40 employees — nearly a third of agency’s staff — have quit since Mendoza took office in 2019.

“That is a local, state and nationwide issue,” Mendoza said of law enforcement staffing shortages. “To try to single me out and state that I’m the reason for some of the staffing issues, I think that’s disingenuous.”

Mendoza, who is running for reelection this year, suggested that the letter may have been intended to damage him politically in advance of a Democratic primary contest in June against Santa Fe police Lt. David Webb.

“I’m not going to let these petty political games hinder our priorities, and that’s providing public safety to Santa Fe County,” he said.