 Lobos add game vs. Northern New Mexico for next week in Pit - Albuquerque Journal

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Fans attempt to distract San Jose State’s Omari Moore as he shoots free-throws during UNM’s 86-70 win over the Spartans in the Pit on Jan. 28. (Mike Sandoval for the Albuquerque Journal)

The UNM men’s basketball team has added a non-conference game to the schedule next Friday (Feb. 11) in the Pit at 7 p.m.

The Lobos, who learned this week they lost a scheduled home game with two time defending Mountain West champion San Diego State due to scheduling conflicts, have added NAIA Northern New Mexico to its schedule.

Per the contract, UNM will pay NNMC $5,000 to play the game. Season ticket holders still get in free and all current arena mask and vaccination or negative COVID test requirements remain in place.

San Diego State earlier this season had to postpone a scheduled Jan. 15 game in the Pit due to COVID-19 on its roster. That date was filled by moving the previously-scheduled Feb. 8 game with Boise State in the Pit.

When the MWC rescheduled as many of the Aztecs’ missed games as possible, there wasn’t room for all of them and chose the UNM game in the Pit to cancel.

By doing so, the Lobos were left with only one game on their schedule for the first 14 days of February.

UNM chose to find an opponent to both try to recoup some of the missed revenue of losing a home game, but also to keep active in the middle of conference play.

NNMC is scheduled to wrap up its season this weekend in Nebraska. The Eagles have previously this season played Division I programs UTEP (an 88-53 loss on Nov. 16 in El Paso) and New Mexico State (a 93-60 loss on Dec. 16 in Las Cruces).


