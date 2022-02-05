COVID cases decline, mask mandate extended

Even as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline in New Mexico, the state Department of Health renewed its order requiring people to wear masks in indoor public places.

“Data shows omicron case counts are trending lower but continue to hover around 3,000 per day, requiring the extension of the mask mandate for the time being,” a spokeswoman wrote in a news release. “The highly infectious nature of the omicron variant requires continued vigilance until the number of New Mexico hospitalizations decrease.”

The mandate will remain in place until at least March 4.

On Friday the state reported 2,104 new cases of the virus, including 435 that were in Bernalillo County, 419 in Doña Ana County, 238 in San Juan County and 136 in McKinley County. There were 30 new cases among inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility.

The seven-day test positivity rate is 23.3% — down significantly from last week when it was over 30%.

The state also reported 10 recent deaths, including a woman in her 30s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and a woman and a man in their 50s from Bernalillo County. In addition there were nine deaths reported from more than 30 days ago, including a woman in her 30s from Bernalillo County and a woman in her 40s from Otero County. Both were hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

In total a reported 6,535 deaths of New Mexicans have been related to the virus.

As of Friday, 615 people were hospitalized for COVID-19. That number includes people from other states who were brought to New Mexico and does not include New Mexicans who were transferred out of state.

In a news release, Katy Diffendorfer, a DOH spokeswoman, stressed that vaccination, masking, social distancing and isolating remain valuable tools in fighting the spread of COVID-19. She said the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths relate to the virus are among the “small number of unvaccinated New Mexicans.”

“The critical piece of knowing when to isolate is now easier, thanks to a significant increase in the number of free at-home COVID-19 tests available,” Diffendorfer said. “Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham directed the Department of Health to help procure access for New Mexicans to more than four million free at-home COVID-19 tests, including those available through (President) Biden’s plan.”