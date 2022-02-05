 COVID cases decline, mask mandate extended - Albuquerque Journal

COVID cases decline, mask mandate extended

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

In this file photo, Miana Ortiz, 8, gets her COVID-19 vaccine from Lytisha Roybal, a medical assistant at the CHRISTUS St. Vincent Entrada Contenta Health Center in Santa Fe. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Even as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline in New Mexico, the state Department of Health renewed its order requiring people to wear masks in indoor public places.

“Data shows omicron case counts are trending lower but continue to hover around 3,000 per day, requiring the extension of the mask mandate for the time being,” a spokeswoman wrote in a news release. “The highly infectious nature of the omicron variant requires continued vigilance until the number of New Mexico hospitalizations decrease.”

The mandate will remain in place until at least March 4.

On Friday the state reported 2,104 new cases of the virus, including 435 that were in Bernalillo County, 419 in Doña Ana County, 238 in San Juan County and 136 in McKinley County. There were 30 new cases among inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility.

The seven-day test positivity rate is 23.3% — down significantly from last week when it was over 30%.

The state also reported 10 recent deaths, including a woman in her 30s from Santa Fe County who was hospitalized and a woman and a man in their 50s from Bernalillo County. In addition there were nine deaths reported from more than 30 days ago, including a woman in her 30s from Bernalillo County and a woman in her 40s from Otero County. Both were hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

In total a reported 6,535 deaths of New Mexicans have been related to the virus.

As of Friday, 615 people were hospitalized for COVID-19. That number includes people from other states who were brought to New Mexico and does not include New Mexicans who were transferred out of state.

In a news release, Katy Diffendorfer, a DOH spokeswoman, stressed that vaccination, masking, social distancing and isolating remain valuable tools in fighting the spread of COVID-19. She said the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths relate to the virus are among the “small number of unvaccinated New Mexicans.”

“The critical piece of knowing when to isolate is now easier, thanks to a significant increase in the number of free at-home COVID-19 tests available,” Diffendorfer said. “Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham directed the Department of Health to help procure access for New Mexicans to more than four million free at-home COVID-19 tests, including those available through (President) Biden’s plan.”

Multiple options to mail order or pick up free at-home COVID-19 tests can be accessed through FindaTestNM.org.

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
COVID cases decline, mask mandate extended
ABQnews Seeker
Even as the number of COVID-19 ... Even as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline in New Mexico, the state Department of Health renewed its order requiring people to ...
2
City reaches new deal with police union
ABQnews Seeker
Officers are pleased. Police accountability advocates, ... Officers are pleased. Police accountability advocates, not so much. Mayor Tim Keller's administration has struck a new deal with the Albuquerque police union that ...
3
Lobos add game vs. Northern New Mexico for next ...
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos have added a ... The UNM Lobos have added a nonconference game against Northern New Mexico for next Friday (Feb. 11) in the Pit.
4
Letter alleges vote of no confidence in Santa Fe ...
ABQnews Seeker
A union representing deputies sent a ... A union representing deputies sent a letter to Santa Fe County officials saying members had approved a vote of no confidence in Sheriff Adan ...
5
City launches cannabis retail applications site
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque's city government is now accepting ... Albuquerque's city government is now accepting online applications for cannabis retail locations, according to a news release.
6
Battery supply store opens Rio Rancho location
ABQnews Seeker
RIO RANCHO - Having grown up ... RIO RANCHO - Having grown up on Albuquerque's West Side, Bernadette King now likes how Ba ...
7
Children's Grief Center of NM receives grant from New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nonprofit offers programs, supports about 700 ... Nonprofit offers programs, supports about 700 people per year, half being children
8
NMSU collection a treasure trove of history
ABQnews Seeker
Archive focuses on borderland Archive focuses on borderland
9
Ex-APD academy commander files whistleblower lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Complainant claims she was fired in ... Complainant claims she was fired in retaliation for reporting concerns to then-chief Micahel Geier