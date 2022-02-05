Voting bill held up in marathon hearing

SANTA FE — A proposal to allow 16-year-olds to vote in school and city elections was stripped out of a massive elections bill Friday during a combative, nine-hour hearing at the Capitol.

But the committee adjourned abruptly before a final vote on the legislation as a whole.

Senate Rules Committee Chairman Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, called off a vote on the bill after the adoption of a series of amendments. He said more time was needed to vet the final version of the bill and avoid unintended technical errors.

His committee is proving to be a critical test for the bill with just 13 days left in the session.

As it stands now, the proposal, Senate Bill 8, would establish a permanent absentee voter list, designate election day as a holiday and restore the voting rights of felons upon release from custody.

It would also automate some voter registration for citizens who are qualified to vote but aren’t registered. They would be automatically registered to vote when they complete a transaction at the Motor Vehicle Division or another state office.

The legislation is backed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other leading Democrats, but time is running out.

To reach the governor, the proposal must pass the Senate Rules and Finance committees, the full Senate and then the House and its committees by Feb. 17.

Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, said she is still optimistic the measure will become law. It’s a complex bill, she said, and deserves the thorough vetting by legislators and the public.

“The fight for voting rights is long and hard,” she said after the hearing.

Much of the debate centered on a provision that would have allowed 16-year-olds to vote in school and city elections, but not statewide general elections.

Ivey-Soto narrowly won approval for an amendment striking the provision and replacing it instead with a rule that would allow 17-year-olds to vote in some circumstances. If they will turn 18 before the next general election, they could vote in any election held while they’re 17.

His amendment passed 6-5 — a vote that didn’t fall along party lines.

Joining Ivey-Soto in favor of his amendment were two other Albuquerque Democrats — Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart and Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino — and three Republicans.

Voting to keep 16-year-olds in the bill were one Republican and four Democrats.

The topic, of course, could be revisited in a future committee hearing or during debate by the full Senate, if the bill advances.

As part of Friday’s hearing, lawmakers heard four hours of public comment from dozens of supporters and opponents.

One man threatened to file charges of treason against anyone voting in favor of the bill.

Supporters said it would make it easier for working people to register and vote.

“Now is the time for New Mexico to set the example for free, fair and accessible democracy,” said Mason Graham of the New Mexico Black Voters Collaborative, which seeks to increase voter participation.

Opponents slammed the proposal, describing it as inappropriate to expand voting to teenagers who are too immature to know what they’re casting a ballot on. Others said it would weaken protections against fraud and that it’s already easy enough to register and vote.

“I support freedom, democracy, responsibility, voting, but this legislation is deeply problematic,” said Paul Gessing of the Rio Grande Foundation, a conservative-leaning group.