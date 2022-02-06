 Opponents of pretrial detention reform disregard warnings from law enforcement - Albuquerque Journal

Opponents of pretrial detention reform disregard warnings from law enforcement

By Raul Torrez / second judicial district attorney

District Attorney Raúl Torrez

The opposition to a modest proposal to stop the revolving door for murderers, rapists, child abusers, human traffickers and armed felons is a prime example of what is wrong with the way criminal justice policy is made in this state.

Neither Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, nor Rep. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales, authors of a recent (Feb. 1 Journal) op-ed supporting the status quo, has made any attempt to engage with our frontline prosecutors, investigators or victim advocates during the last year, one of the most violent in this city’s history. If they had, not only would they have learned something about the human toll of preventable violent crime, they would have been forced to contend with the inexplicable fact that more than half of armed defendants have been released by the courts during a period of unprecedented gun violence in this community.

I applaud these two representatives for their support of universal background checks and red flag laws as a common sense way of reducing gun violence. I only wish they were as interested in taking a common sense approach to keeping armed, violent criminals behind bars.

Unfortunately, advocates for this broken, catch-and-release system not only fail to use common sense, but also ignore a glaring inconsistency in their own data. They argue that the system is working because “only” 5% of released defendants have been arrested for violent crimes while on pretrial release, while simultaneously noting that 70% of violent crimes in this community go unsolved.

The simple truth is that neither the courts nor legislative analysts have any idea how many other crimes these defendants may have committed while out of custody because there is no meaningful pretrial supervision, even for the most high-risk defendants on GPS monitoring.

Not only did the courts fail to supervise these dangerous felons on nights and weekends for most of the past five years, but also they continue to hide historical GPS data, despite the fact that it might help us learn if these defendants are connected to any of the thousands of unsolved crimes in our community.

Lacking both common sense and reliable data, proponents of the revolving door have chosen to mislead the public and attack career law enforcement professionals, while disregarding our repeated warnings about the danger of recklessly redesigning the criminal justice system in order to empty the county jail.

For years, we have warned policymakers that local procedural rules with arbitrary timelines and mandatory sanctions – and which apply only to one of New Mexico’s 33 counties – would destabilize an already overburdened system, and lead to more dismissals and lower conviction rates.

We warned them not to create a detention system that had no specific guidance for judges evaluating serious violent offenders. And we warned them that reducing our access to the grand jury would have catastrophic consequences for public safety. At every turn, these policymakers have ignored the advice of people who have dedicated their lives to public safety and now, adding insult to injury, they are blaming those same professionals for the mess they created.

The fact is that our prosecutors do an extraordinary job, securing convictions for 83% of the felony defendants charged by our office, and they do so despite the profound procedural hurdles erected by policymakers who neither honor their work nor value their expertise.

Sadly, I do not expect advocates of this broken system to start listening to law enforcement professionals now, but I urge them to start listening to the 77% of voters who are fed up with violent crime and want the revolving door shut.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
House afire: Lobo men rout host Air Force (w/ ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jaelen House scored 42 points and ... Jaelen House scored 42 points and the UNM Lobos picked up their first conference road win of the season at Air Force on Saturday ...
2
Crime proposals spark interest, debate at Roundhouse
ABQnews Seeker
NM lawmakers give tough-on-crime bills a ... NM lawmakers give tough-on-crime bills a long, hard look
3
Former judge turned priest, Thomas Mescall, dies at 74
ABQnews Seeker
Mescall practiced law in Albuquerque, was ... Mescall practiced law in Albuquerque, was priest in native city of Chicago
4
Plan to gun down feral cattle spurs concern among ...
ABQnews Seeker
Environmentalists worry carcasses will condition wolves ... Environmentalists worry carcasses will condition wolves to prey on livestock
5
NM Museum of Natural History & Science hosting special ...
Arts
IMAX movie 'Superpower Dogs' playing at ... IMAX movie 'Superpower Dogs' playing at the Verus Research DynaTheater
6
Fulcrum Fund awards $93,600 to NM artists
Arts
Administered by 516 ARTS, the funding ... Administered by 516 ARTS, the funding comes from the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, with a portion from the Frederick Hammersley Foundation ...
7
Bougainvillea change not necessarily bad
Arts
The bougainvillea does have older leaves ... The bougainvillea does have older leaves and is sprouting new leaves, so in the bougainvillea world, all is as good as it can get.
8
Book a guide to the challenges and experiences of ...
Arts
The introduction declares that the book's ... The introduction declares that the book's purpose 'is to help family caregivers – and others, too – navigate the challenges ...
9
Novel is a delicious read in bite-sized short snippets
Arts
'Black cake'' is the debut novel ... 'Black cake'' is the debut novel of former journalist and short fiction writer Charmaine Wilkerson.