 Rebuttable presumption disrupts pursuit of swift justice - Albuquerque Journal

Rebuttable presumption disrupts pursuit of swift justice

By Bennett Baur / chief public defender, New Mexico law offices of the public defender

Chief Public Defender Bennett Baur

Enacting rebuttable presumptions would result in every person facing certain charges being held in jail and having to prove that they should be released. That is an immense power for the government to hold – especially when consolidated into one elected office – and it’s one that would actually increase suffering in our communities.

Public defenders are members of communities across the state and, like everyone, we are concerned about having safe places to raise our children and live in peace. When we propose solutions, we propose things we think will be effective. At the same time, when we see practices and proposals that we believe will not solve the actual problem or will make the situation worse, we have a responsibility to speak out.

The rebuttable presumption bill – pushed by the Albuquerque District Attorney’s Office – requires us to speak up. It is just one, albeit the most far-reaching, of a number of legislative proposals on an agenda to concentrate power into the hands of prosecutors. If these proposals were successful, prosecutors would have immense power that would actually disrupt the pursuit of swift justice.

Prosecutors would be able to charge people and hold them in jail (through rebuttable presumptions, without proving the person is actually dangerous or needs to be in jail.) They would have the power to decide when and even if some evidence against a person will be disclosed (by limiting access to evidence or witnesses). They would remove time limits to bring someone to trial and increase sentences in ways that give prosecutors even greater control over a person’s possible punishment so that people become so fearful of lengthy prison stays that they take whatever plea they can get.

As the number of crimes has increased during the time of COVID, proponents of rebuttable presumptions and these other measures have used our community’s very real concerns about public safety to create an environment of panic to justify “doing something, anything” instead of working on real solutions. They have pushed the message that “something must be done” and presented the parts of their plan as the only “something.” When a terrible crime has occurred… the Albuquerque District Attorney’s Office has consistently sought to shift blame – to law enforcement, to defense attorneys and especially to judges. This strategy has eroded the public’s faith in the process … This may be good politics, but it may result in terrible policy.

I have been a prosecutor. It is not an easy job, and it is harder still to do within the very necessary guardrails of the Constitution and in a system where you have checks on your power.

But those checks on power are what help to keep us all protected from wrongful prosecution and abuse by the system. As part of that system, public defenders sincerely commit to seeking public safety solutions and healing our communities.


