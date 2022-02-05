Saturday showdown vs. Seattle: Will Aggies — and fans — show up?

Apologies to the rivals and quasi-rivals aside, New Mexico State’s men (18-3, 8-1) play their biggest home game of the season Saturday vs. Seattle University (17-5, 8-1). The winner takes sole possession of the Western Athletic Conference lead.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, the conversation going into the 4 p.m. tip (espn+ streaming, 99.5 FM) may be as much about who shows up — in the stands as much as on the Pan American Center floor.

In short: the Aggies on Thursday set up this showdown with a 68-57 home win over Cal Baptist, but the talk was as much about the turnout, or lack thereof, as the result. The game drew an announced 4,431, the lowest number of the season for a home game not over a holiday break.

Five days earlier, in beating visiting Grand Canyon, the announced attendance was 12,307. While much of the narrative in the run-up to the game was whether Grand Canyon is a legitimate rival for NMSU, it was the biggest draw yet of the season —significantly better than for New Mexico (6,208) or UTEP (8,089). Athletic director Mario Moccia told the Las Cruces Sun-News it generated the third-highest single-game revenue of the last 21 years.

But two days later, after photos from last Saturday’s game showed large groups of fans in open disregard of the state’s public-health indoor mask requirement, NMSU announced Pan Am food and beverage sales would be suspended. That way, fans couldn’t use the excuse of eating and drinking for not masking up.

Then came Thursday’s poor turnout, after which Aggies coach Chris Jans acknowledging the school’s officials decision on concessions on impacting attendance, then made a plea.

“I’m certainly not trying to tell people how to live their life or make their decisions by no means, but I would implore and ask our fan base to continue to support these kids on this team,” Jans said. “We’re 18-3, we’re in the middle of a conference race… it’s a big deal.”

KVIA TV reported that the school found 21 mask violations during the game, four spectators left the arena on their own, and one 50-year-old woman was arrested after refusing to wear a mask when told repeatedly to do so, ultimately on trespassing and resisting an officer.

Las Cruces woman arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask at NMSU game https://t.co/UsvdpnEPX2 — KVIA ABC-7 News (@abc7breaking) February 4, 2022

Seattle is thriving in the midst of its own drama — coach Jim Hayford was placed on leave on Nov. 6, just before the start of the season, for allegedly using racial slurs. Gene Victor has been interim coach all season.

Teddy Allen is averaging 18.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Jabari Rice is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

WAC preseason player of the year Darrion Trammell is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Redhawks.