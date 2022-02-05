 Augmon keeps upbeat attitude during challenging Lobo women's season - Albuquerque Journal

Augmon keeps upbeat attitude during challenging Lobo women’s season

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Aniyah Augmon is eagerly awaiting her college basketball practical exam, whenever it may come.

For now she’s spending a lot of time studying – and bringing an upbeat attitude to every session.

Augmon, a freshman guard for the University of New Mexico women’s team, is making the most of a tough situation this season. She’s stuck behind three standout seniors who are playing exceptionally well for the Lobos (19-5, 10-1 Mountain West). UNM hosts Wyoming (8-10, 4-5) for its annual Lobos Love Pink game Saturday.

For Augmon, minutes on the court have been few and sometimes far between this season, but she’s keeping her limited role in perspective.

“It’s a learning experience,” she said. “It’s a challenge not playing a lot and I’m not used to it, but I’m learning what I can do off the court to get better and help my team.”

Wednesday’s 81-73 UNM victory over Colorado State exemplified Augmon’s role coming off the bench. She played seven minutes, posted one assist, grabbed an offensive rebound over two taller CSU players, drew a foul and missed her only shot attempt. Augmon also defended Rams star point guard McKenna Hofschild and held her own on a night when Hofschild poured in 28 points.

Eye-catching numbers? No. But Augmon’s coaches and teammates appreciate what she brings on a daily basis.

“Aniyah’s energy is infectious,” head coach Mike Bradbury said. “Everyone loves having her around. Her athletic ability is really high, too. She’s a good defender, rebounds the ball and she’s only getting better.”

Augmon’s endless hustle has allowed her to forge a connection with Lobos fans even in a supporting role. She’s become a de facto leader of UNM’s bench cheering section, which has put on some entertaining shows of its own this season.

“We celebrate each other,” Augmon said. “Whatever it is – Shai (McGruder) blocks a shot, Kath (van Bennekom) hits a 3 – we celebrate the small victories. I think that makes us a tighter team.”

UNM’s Aniyah Augmon (12) and teammates celebrate defeating Prairie View A&M last Nov. 15. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)

Augmon has provided a few of those small victories herself. In a recent win over San Jose State, she crashed into a sideline table to deflect a pass out of bounds. The ball, meanwhile, inadvertently hit a nearby fan in the head.

No harm was done, but Augmon called out, “I’m sorry!” drawing smiles and applause from the crowd.

At practice, Augmon has to match up defensively against starting guards Jaedyn De La Cerda and LaTascya and LaTora Duff. She does her best to learn from all three and has developed something of a scouting report.

“Jaedyn’s always looking to score and she’s so crafty,” Augmon said. “You never know what she’ll do. Tay is so good at using screens and she’ll keep running you into people to get open. With Tora it’s a mixture: If you jump out on her, she’ll go to the basket, but if you stay back she’ll dump it inside or shoot.

“None of them are easy to guard.”

Bradbury says Augmon reminds him of what De La Cerda and McGruder were like as freshmen.

“They were in a similar spot, stuck behind some really good players,” he said. “If you looked at Jaedyn and Shai as freshmen, no one would have thought they’d be as good as they are now. They had to keep working and wait their turns.”

McGruder smiled when asked about the comparison.

“Definitely,” she said. “Aniyah’s learning and getting better because she always brings the effort. She’s already got a lot to build on.”

Augmon looks forward to earning more playing time but says the Lobos’ success this season has made her role easier to accept.

“I love to see my team win,” she said, “so I’m not upset at all. I just try to make plays when I do get in there, defend, stay in front of the ball, do whatever I can.”

Bradbury predicts that Augmon’s study habits will ultimately pay off.

“She’ll be an all-conference player here before she’s done,” he said. “You watch.”

Saturday
Women: Wyoming at UNM, 2 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com (streaming)


