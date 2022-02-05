UNM men prepare for clash in styles, tempo at Air Force

Hurry up and wait.

Based on the stats, that should pretty much sum up Saturday’s game in Clune Arena on the campus of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

The UNM Lobos (8-14, 1-8 Mountain West) rank 20th out of 358 Division I programs in tempo. They like to run and shoot early in the shot clock before the defense is set. On the other end, their defensive struggles haven’t exactly led to other teams needing much time to find the shots they like.

The host Air Force Falcons (10-10, 3-6) meanwhile, rank 345th in tempo and run a deliberate, methodical offense that limits the number of possessions in a game. And its defense is set up to make an opposing team have to show some patience and move the ball well to find an open shot.

“Whenever you go against the Princeton offense … if you don’t guard what they do the right way, they’re gonna burn you, whether it’s on a back cut or a flare screen,” said Lobos first-year coach Richard Pitino, who will be getting his first experience not only with the unique style Air Force plays, but in one of the most unique settings in college basketball.

Clune Arena is located inside the Cadet Fieldhouse at the Academy. Just across the concourse outside the basketball arena is the school’s hockey rink, and down a hall from the court and the team locker room is a full indoor track & field complex.

But back to the basketball.

“The thing that you get a little bit consumed with is how to stop their offense, and you can’t neglect the fact that it’s hard to score on them because of their matchup zone,” Pitino said. “So there’s a lot that goes into the prep. It’s probably similar in a lot of ways to football with the unique style that Air Force plays, as well.”

The Falcons, picked to finish last in the preseason Mountain West media poll, took just seven games to match last year’s league win total when they played 20 MWC games. They’ve had home wins over Utah State and UNLV – two teams that beat the Lobos – and a road win at San Jose State.

As for the uniqueness his team is about to face – both in setting and style of play – Pitino was hopeful his Lobos would be ready.

“The guys have been pretty good on the road with all the unique venues,” he said.

GAME ON: The Lobos on Friday evening announced a new game scheduled for next Friday (Feb. 11) in the Pit against NAIA Northern New Mexico College.

UNM learned earlier in the week the Mountain West would not be rescheduling a previously postponed Lobos home game against San Diego State, leaving them not only with one fewer home game than they had planned but also a rather large gap between action. They had just one game on the books in the first 14 days of February.

So, after unsuccessfully trying to find a Division I opponent, they paid $5,000 to bring in an NNMC team that lost both to UTEP (88-53) and NMSU (93-60) earlier this season.

Fans with tickets or parking passes to the SDSU game can use those for the new game.

All mask and vaccination or negative COVID test requirements that were in place in the Pit in January have carried over to February.

IN OR OUT? Falcons freshman guard Ethan Taylor is in what seems to be a two-man race for Mountain West Freshman of the Year with Boise State’s Tyson Degenhart and is second on the team in scoring but leads Air Force in rebounding, assists, steals and minutes played.

He injured his left ankle in Tuesday’s loss to Utah State and it is unclear if he’ll play Saturday.

Pitino said, naturally, the Lobos are preparing as though Taylor is playing.

“I would say (AJ) Walker seems to be kind of the guy (for Air Force), and then (Ethan) Taylor would be next up,” Pitino said. “Really, really good player. Hopefully the injury is nothing too serious. He fits their system well. He’s kind of – doesn’t have a weakness, quite frankly.”

Saturday

Men: UNM at Air Force, 6 p.m., CBS Sports Network, 610 AM/95.9 FM