Rio Grande High student dies rendering aid in storm

A Rio Grande High School senior was struck and killed by the driver of an out-of-control pickup Wednesday night as he was helping a woman stuck on an icy hill during a heavy snowstorm in Los Lunas.

The death of 18-year-old Anibal Guerrero, who played soccer for the school, was described as heartbreaking by Principal Antoinette Valenzuela.

“You don’t ever want to have to be in this situation where such a good person lost their life at such a young age,” Valenzuela said. “He had so much life ahead of him.”

It was one of a handful of vehicle wrecks that turned fatal across the state as bitterly cold temperatures and snowy conditions had crews out in force clearing roads, and authorities responding to crashes.

The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office determined the woman driving the vehicle that struck Guerrero was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and said icy roads and weather contributed to the crash. No charges have been filed.

A deputy was patrolling the area around 8 p.m. when a driver told him someone had been hit by a vehicle on El Cerro Mission, west of Manzano Expressway, according to an incident report. The deputy found that four vehicles had crashed on the icy hill and Guerrero was lying on the road, unconscious with “no signs of life.”

Deputies say a woman told them she got stuck on the ice and Guerrero was trying to push her car when another driver suggested he let the air out of the tires for better traction. She said he was letting the air out of the tires when a truck skidded down the icy road and hit Guerrero, her car and two others.

The woman who struck Guerrero told deputies she was going 35 mph when she lost control of her truck and struck multiple vehicles, according to the report. Deputies were unable to determine all points of impact and vehicle trajectories due to “constant snowfall and heavily iced roadways.”

Valenzuela, the principal, said Guerrero had recently decided to go to trade school.

“He was working really hard to finish this year so he could graduate and he could walk the line,” she said.

Known as “Pony” by teammates for his signature gallop on the soccer field, Guerrero was smooth and quick, despite a short stature that got him voted shortest senior this year. He was 5 foot, 6 inches tall.

Valenzuela recalled when the Ravens were headed to a state tournament, and he told her he wanted to make an announcement to tell everyone to “come and support us.”

“He just got up there and he had a confidence like no other,” she said, adding that he was a leader and took younger players under his wing.

Valenzuela said Guerrero had a big smile that “lit up the room” and was always taking care of others.

“That was who he was,” she said. And his biggest goal was to graduate.

“He was like, ‘Miss, I’m going to graduate.’ And I said, ‘Yes, you are.’ And he asked me, ‘Can I play one more year of soccer?’ ” Valenzuela recalled, with a chuckle. “And I said, ‘I wish I could give you one more year, buddy.’ ”

She told him, “Let’s focus on you just completing this year.”