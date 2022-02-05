Focus on Safe Haven laws, not scorn for teen

A producer for a true crime show hosted by Nancy Grace – yes, that Nancy Grace – called me early last month to ask if I was available for an upcoming show about the Hobbs teen caught on surveillance video tossing her newborn in a dumpster.

They thought of me, the producer said, because I had previously appeared on her show, predictably called “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” streamed on Fox Nation in August – and because I was the only New Mexico media contact they had.

I turned them down.

To get the full ramification of this decision, you need to know the role Grace has played in my life. Years ago, I was a stringer for Court TV, a small cable channel featuring trial coverage. Grace was one of its shiniest, brashest stars.

Every autumn, the company flew us stringers to its offices in Manhattan for a little business and a lot of wining and dining. On-air talent graciously met with us, often joining us for the wining and dining.

But not Nancy Grace. Never Nancy Grace.

We asked about her, yes. But Grace was apparently too important to grace us with her presence. One year she sent down a stack of autographed glossies of herself, a strange, unrequested form of compensation for her absence.

I posted her photo on a pillar near my desk when I worked at the Albuquerque Tribune, with my vast memorabilia collection. Grace’s photo mysteriously disappeared. Her elusiveness, even in the guise of a photo, became legend.

Meeting her became my challenge, a bizarre bucket list item.

Last August, I finally got my chance.

Grace was doing a show on the confession of a man named Paul Apodaca to the long-unsolved slaying of Kaitlyn Arquette, the teen’s death in 1989 well known to millions because of the books and the persistence of her mother, author Lois Duncan.

I had covered that case almost from the start, and Kaitlyn’s family suggested me to Grace for the show.

Grace was just as I imagined – intense but funny when not taping, confidently and often inaccurately connecting dots in the case, repeatedly turning the discussion back to her own life, eviscerating guests when they didn’t say what she wanted them to say.

Before taping, she told me that she sings that dreadful “Jolene” song to her twins each morning, which seems very Nancy-esque.

Now, Grace had set her sights on another New Mexico teen. Hobbs High School senior Alexis Avila is charged with attempted first-degree murder after telling police she was home alone Jan. 7 when she unexpectedly gave birth in her parents’ bathroom, panicked, double-bagged the newborn and threw the bags in a dumpster. She insisted to police that she had only learned she was pregnant the day before, thought she was just constipated, thought her mother would hate her if she found out she was pregnant.

Surveillance video captured a female identified as Avila casually tossing a black trash bag in the dumpster and driving off around 2 p.m. Five hours later, three people found the bag with the infant inside, still alive.

It’s a hideous crime made worse with Avila’s oddly flat demeanor during her interrogation and several discrepancies in her story.

It was just the perfect crime for Grace to sink her sharpened teeth into and her audience to devour.

But I saw Avila as a confused, immature, ignorant, frightened teen likely unaware of much saner, safer, merciful alternatives. She was a kid who had turned 18 just 11 weeks before. She needed support, not shame, and she needed guidance on New Mexico’s safe haven law, which would have allowed her to give up her newborn to a hospital, health care worker, law enforcement officer or first responder within 90 days of birth without fear of criminal prosecution.

Every state has some version of the law. New Mexico’s law has been on the books since 2006, yet it seems apparent that some folks, especially teens, aren’t aware of that.

Since Avila’s arrest, Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase has reminded New Mexicans in a news release about the “rarely used but critical law.”

At the Legislature, Senate Bill 168 was introduced as a result of Avila’s case and seeks to allocate $1 million for “baby boxes” in which newborns could be anonymously dropped off.

As for Grace, her show on Avila went just about the way I expected.

“Baby in a bag! In the light of day! Without a care in the world!” she exclaimed on the Jan. 13 show, her face twisted in horror.

Her voice trembled when she reflected, as she does, on the birth of her own twins when she was 48.

“I just can’t BELIEVE,” she wailed, “a mother would do that.”

Dr. Alan Blotcky, an Alabama psychologist on the show, made a valiant attempt to discuss Avila’s young age (described by another guest as a “teen woman”) only to face Grace’s growl.

“Blotcky, I’m a little repulsed by you right now,” she sneered.

It was a repulsive show on a terrible tragedy. Grace’s soap box could have been used to better educate the public on safe haven laws, which got short shrift on her show. But her schtick feeds on horror, not help, condemnation, not compassion.

Avila deserves to be held accountable, certainly. But the public, especially teens, deserve better communication and information on safe haven laws and other alternatives to unwanted pregnancies.

I may not have gotten far with Grace, but I wish now I had accepted her invitation and tried.

Safe Haven

National Safe Haven Crisis Line: 1-866-99BABY1, shbb.org.

National Safe Haven Alliance: 1-888-510-BABY (2229), call or text, nationalsafehavenalliance.org.