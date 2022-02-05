Tax cut package weighed amid record state revenue

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA FE – New Mexicans are likely to get at least some tax relief this year amid a record-shattering state revenue windfall.

But it’s still unclear exactly what that relief might end up looking like.

With less than two weeks left in this year’s 30-day legislative session, a House committee is cobbling together a tax package that, at least for now, includes $300 rebates for low-income state residents, a reduction in the state’s gross receipts tax rate – contingent on state revenue levels remaining high – and a provision aimed at reducing tax “pyramiding” for manufacturers.

Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, the chairwoman of the House Taxation and Revenue Committee, said provisions could be added or subtracted as the package, House Bill 163, takes shape during the session’s homestretch.

She expressed support for rebates as a way of giving “some money back” to state residents while limiting future impacts.

“It feels good to talk about tax cuts, but you have to keep in mind the consequences,” Chandler told the Journal. “Right now we’re flying high with oil and gas revenues, but everyone knows that doesn’t last forever.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has made tax cuts a priority during this year’s legislative session, specifically throwing her support behind proposals to reduce the gross receipts tax rate and exempt Social Security retirement income from taxation.

In Friday remarks to Albuquerque business leaders, the Democratic governor said she felt “very good” about the gross receipts tax cut being included in the final version of the legislation.

“We are really trying to reduce the costs for businesses and reduce the costs for consumers,” Lujan Grisham said in her speech to the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce.

She also lauded lawmakers for their work on tax legislation, but suggested some legislators were being too “risk averse” in their approach to making lasting changes to the state’s tax code.

“Let’s reduce some taxes, shall we?” Lujan Grisham told chamber members in her Friday speech.

Specifically, a spokeswoman for the governor said, Lujan Grisham plans to continue advocating for inclusion of the Social Security tax measure as part of the package – or as a standalone bill.

But Chandler and some other Democratic lawmakers have expressed skepticism about exempting Social Security benefits from taxation.

Such a policy change, she said, would narrow the state’s tax base even more – an issue legislators are trying to remedy by lowering base tax rates.

Larger reduction?

At least some lawmakers say the proposed tax changes don’t go far enough.

Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, said he’d like to see a bigger reduction in the state’s gross receipts tax rate.

The tax cut backed by the governor that’s currently included in the House package would reduce the state’s base rate by 0.25 percentage points – from 5.125% to 4.875%. But Harper said he’d like to see a tax cut of at least 0.5 percentage points.

“I’m worried we’ll give up this opportunity and use it to buy votes,” said Harper, who said the proposed reduction would only mean $6 in savings per month for his family.

“It’s not, in my mind, even a genuine tax cut,” he added.

Trimming the state’s gross receipts tax rate, even by a little, is not cheap, however.

Even the proposed 0.25 percentage point reduction would cost the state as much as $200 million annually in foregone revenue by the 2025 budget year, according to a legislative analysis.

New Mexico lawmakers have approved multiple changes to the state’s tax code in recent years, including legislation last year that expanded and reshaped two tax breaks for low-income workers.

But proposals to overhaul the gross receipts tax – it functions similar to a sales tax but applies to both goods and services – by lowering the base rate and eliminating various tax credits and deductions have been unsuccessful at the Roundhouse, in part due to uncertainty about their potential cost.

This year, with revenue levels projected to exceed $9 billion due largely to a surge of oil and natural gas production, is an “ideal time” for such tax reform, Harper said.

Limited budget space

Even given the state’s robust revenue levels, this year’s proposed tax changes could face a set cost limit.

An $8.5 billion spending plan approved this week by the House leaves about $400 million available to absorb any tax changes approved by lawmakers.

Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, said this week the House Appropriations and Finance Committee intentionally left space in the budget for such tax changes.

“Some of these tax measures would stimulate the economy, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Lundstrom said during a news conference on the budget.

In fact, backers of the proposed tax cut argued it would help New Mexico businesses compete with out-of-state businesses, while also putting more money in state residents’ pockets.

However, Harper said the tax changes could be even bolder – totaling as much as $800 million – under a GOP-backed budget plan that was rejected by House Democrats this week.

“I think there’s a lot more we can do if we’d be a little more disciplined when it comes to spending,” Harper said.