Bill seeks to lessen death toll from fentanyl use

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Thousands of fentanyl pills were seized from a stash house during a drug trafficking investigation in Albuquerque earlier this year. (Source: DEA)

As fatal overdoses from fentanyl reach record numbers across New Mexico, a bill is moving through the Legislature that sponsors and health experts say would ease the death toll.

House Bill 52, which makes amendments to the Harm Reduction Act, made it through the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday with a do pass recommendation.

It’s scheduled to be heard on the House floor Saturday.

The bill would make such drug-testing devices as fentanyl test strips legal to possess and allow the New Mexico Department of Health to decide what supplies drug users need to reduce the spread of communicable diseases.

In 2020, officials recorded 304 fentanyl overdose deaths between January and November, a 135% increase over 2019. Unintentional overdoses account for numerous deaths and test strips could save those who don’t know fentanyl is in the drug they’re using.

Acting Health Secretary David Scrase called the bill “absolutely essential” during a House Judiciary Committee meeting. He said it will “take the handcuffs off,” allowing him and the DOH to “intervene much more quickly by decriminalizing the tools we need to prevent unnecessary deaths.”

The DOH estimates that a third of fatal fentanyl overdoses, or 250 deaths, could have been prevented if the current law had been updated before fentanyl-related deaths began spiking in New Mexico.

“This is one of the most important bills that we’re going to have to vote on this session,” said Rep. Tara Lujan, D-Santa Fe, one of the bill’s sponsors. “This is a bill that’s going to actually go out and save lives, and help us with this epidemic that we have with the fentanyl drug usage in our state.”

Lujan, who sponsored the bill last year to no avail, said they changed the language in the current bill to allow health officials to address future trends and prepare for “other drugs that may come down the line, as well.”

Lujan said she believes challenges presented by the pandemic over the past 60-day legislative session prevented the bill from passing, but she is hopeful this time will be different.

“We are moving this forward … and I think we’re going to get this through,” she said.

An addict in New York prepares heroin, placing a fentanyl test strip into the mixing container to check for contamination in August 2018. If the strip registers a “pinkish” to red marker, then the heroin is positive for contaminants. (Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press)

Lujan touted New Mexico’s Harm Reduction Act, introduced in 1997, as one of the best in the country. In 2001, an amendment made the state the first to allow legal distribution of the opioid reversal drug Narcan, use of which spiked 1,000% between 2015 and 2019.

In that time, according to the DOH, Narcan reversed at least 9,834 overdoses.

“Times are changing, and what we’re discussing right now – with recreational drug use – we need to really have these conversations and that’s what happens with this type of policy,” Lujan said, adding that such changes could lessen the stigma surrounding drug use as a whole. “It opens the doors so that we’re taking care of the issues at hand and meeting the needs of our public … . There’s no judgment, there’s just direct interaction and life-saving mechanisms put in place.”

The lengthy public comment portion of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday was filled with stories of loss and struggle, and hope for the future. The Santa Fe district attorney, harm reductions advocates, recovering fentanyl users and others spoke in overwhelming support of the bill.

Destiny Sisneros, a woman in recovery at Serenity Mesa, said the availability of fentanyl test strips would have saved her from an overdose.

“If I had the fentanyl test strips – I would’ve had the choice,” she said.

Diane McCash said her son had battled a “severe and pervasive addiction,” and is currently sober due to being incarcerated. She said she worries about what might happen when he is released.

“I am afraid he will start using again and the life you save could be his,” she said.

Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, another of the bill’s sponsors, choked up as she spoke of a friend who lost her son to an overdose in the past year.

Chandler said at the funeral that a young man spoke at the service, telling them this was the eighth friend he had lost to a fentanyl overdose in the past year.

“It really has devastated all of us and we need solutions for this; it’s just killing families and communities,” she said, fighting back tears.


