‘Birthday Queen’: Age doesn’t slow longtime worker down

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

To Nell New, Friday was just another day at work doing a job she clearly loves.

Her colleagues at the district headquarters of the Albuquerque Public Schools were far more enthusiastic about celebrating New’s 95th birthday – which actually was Thursday, when APS and much of the rest of the city closed because of snow.

In case anybody was confused about whose special day it was, colleagues spread out an assortment of cookies and sweet treats in her honor, decorated New’s workstation with colorful cutout paper hearts, balloons and a “Happy Birthday” banner.

New herself was given a sash that declared her “Birthday Queen.”

“When you talk about age and all that stuff, it has nothing to do with what I do mentally or physically, or who I am,” she said.

APS Superintendent Scott Elder, however, marveled at New’s stamina, including her work ethic and her twice-daily exercise routine of climbing up and down the six-story stairwell of the building.

An APS employee for 59 years, New holds the distinction of being the longest currently employed, and oldest, APS employee, Elder said.

“You realize that’s quite an accomplishment,” he told her.

“If you think so,” she responded. “I don’t look to see how long I’ve been here. I just know I’m going to do a good job for APS every day I come here.”

The student success administrator in the Student Community Work Center, New is the initial point of contact for many people. She works with parents and students, helping them navigate the APS system and directing them to the right offices. The most important part of her job, she said, is “just listening to parents talking about their concerns with a school, a teacher or their child.”

Every day, New drives her Ford pickup truck from her home on the West Bluff, overlooking the river, to the APS building in Uptown. She arrives at 6 a.m., early enough to have avoided most of the morning rush hour traffic, even though her workday doesn’t start until 8 a.m. She leaves at about 1 p.m.

New was hired as an APS teacher in 1963 and became a principal in 1976. She moved around the district as a teacher or administrator, serving at a number of schools, including Gov. Bent, Whittier and Hodgin elementary schools, though the dates and order of her various APS assignments have gotten a bit foggy over time, she admits.

She also took time in the evenings to teach classes at what was then Albuquerque Technical-Vocational Institute, now called Central New Mexico Community College. New furthered her own education along the way, focusing on classes in curriculum and instruction, and earning her doctorate.

She was also married for a time to another APS employee, Ignacio “Nash” Zamora. He died a number of years ago, but she recalls that he became important in the lives of many students.

“He was a school policeman, so he wasn’t an educator per se, but he worked with children who had behavior problems, and his interaction with them was significant in terms of how the kids listened and positively responded to him and how he responded to them.”

New said she doesn’t think about retirement and isn’t even sure what that means or how that’s supposed to look.

“I live in a lovely place on the West Side, in a lovely neighborhood. I come to work because I enjoy working here and I enjoy providing a service to the district,” she said.

A co-worker shares what she believes is a philosophy that motivates New, something that New has printed onto placards, hangs in her office, and hands out to people: “If you believe you can, you’re halfway there.”