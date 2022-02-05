 High School Basketball: Volcano Vista soars to 20-0 - Albuquerque Journal

High School Basketball: Volcano Vista soars to 20-0

By Journal Staff

RIO RANCHO — Volcano Vista’s boys basketball team ran its winning streak to 20 games on Friday night.

Senior guard Ja’Kwon Hill led the unbeaten and top-ranked Hawks with 18 points, and Oscar McCoy sparked a huge third quarter with a burst of 3-pointers as Volcano Vista beat Cleveland 84-59 in a District 1-5A contest.

Volcano Vista (20-0, 4-0 in 1-5A) outscored the Storm (11-12, 1-4) by a 31-14 count in the pivotal third quarter and 48-20 in the middle two quarters.

McCoy, who had 15 points, all on 3s, nailed three shots from beyond the arc in that third period when Volcano Vista gained separation.

“He’s capable of that,” Hawks coach Greg Brown said. “He’s been a point guard for us this year, and he’s really taken that responsibility of being that for us.”

With the Storm focusing on Hill and Kaden Valdez, McCoy found himself free for some good looks from the arc, and delivered.

Valdez finished with 15 points. Freshman Kenyon Aguino chipped in with 14 points and 6-8 junior Sean Alter added 10 points. Jaden Malone soled out seven assists for Volcano Vista,

Daniel Steverson led Cleveland with 15 points.

The Hawks visit No. 4-ranked Atrisco Heritage on Monday night. That game was pushed back to Monday when Wednesday’s snowstorm caused a delay in the schedule.

HIGHLAND 61, VALLEY 43: At Valley, senior post Jose Murillo led Class 4A’s top-ranked Hornets (16-3) with 23 points as Highland stepped outside of district and earned a solid road win over the ninth-ranked Vikings (9-10).

This is one of several games Highland is playing during the district schedule against teams that aren’t in its district.

On Friday, with full fans back in Valley’s gym, Highland torched Valley from beyond the arc.

The Hornets were 6 of 10 in the second half and 8 of 13 for the game from the 3-point line.

“I was extremely happy,” Highland coach Justin Woody said. “I think we played well on both sides of the ball. In my five years at Highland, I’m pretty sure that’s only our second win at Valley.”

Raul Stanford added 13 points for the Hornets. Alexis Dominguez scored 11 points and Gustavo Ayala 10 for Highland.

MILESTONE: Highland senior guard Deniece Ryan on Friday night surpassed the 1,000-point mark of her fine career with the Hornets, who beat Valley 62-31 in a nondistrict game.

 


