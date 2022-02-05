 Ten candidates vie to be next SF police chief - Albuquerque Journal

Ten candidates vie to be next SF police chief

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

SANTA FE – Ten men, four from out of state and the rest from New Mexico, have met the minimum qualifications as the process moves forward to select Santa Fe’s next police chief.

Three of the candidates are command officers with the Santa Fe Police Department. Jan. 28 was the deadline to apply.

No female candidates applied, the city said in a Friday news release, and three applicants did not meet the minimum qualifications.

“We think it’s important to ensure we hire a police chief as quickly as possible,” newly appointed City Manager John Blair said in a conference call that included Health and Public Safety Director Kyra Ochoa.

The person selected will replace Andrew Padilla, who retired in December after 3½ years as chief and over 21 years in the department.

The 10 meeting the minimum qualifications are:

• Scott Ebner, lieutenant colonel, New Jersey State Police.

• Mizel Garcia, former police commander/deputy chief II, Albuquerque Police Department.

• Thomas Grundler, lieutenant of support operations, Santa Fe Police Department.

• Paul Joye, deputy chief of police operations, Santa Fe Police Department.

• Marshall Katz, chief of police-aviation, city of Albuquerque.

• David Moore, director of inspector general, County of Monroe, New York.

• Donald Pezzuto, court security deputy, Will County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois.

• Andrew Rodriguez, deputy chief of police, Rio Rancho Police Department.

• Frank Rodriguez, deputy commissioner, North Carolina Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations.

• Benjamin Valdez, deputy chief of police administration, Santa Fe Police Department.

“I think we are looking for a person who has dynamic leadership, who is fair, who understands the diverse community we are living in, (and) the implications for how our law enforcement teams work,” Blair said.

Ochoa said the chief should be someone who understands how city social services and police services are connected. And he noted the importance of officer retention.

Ochoa said the city has convened a community health and safety task force to look at best police practices around the country, and internal policies and procedures. It will make recommendations by the end of this year.

An online survey in English and Spanish at the City of Santa Fe website has been created for public input on the chief search. Questions include what qualities would you like to see in a chief; what priorities should the chief have; what would you like the candidates to know about the community; and which two questions should the candidates be asked. The survey deadline is Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.

Starting Feb. 14, each candidate will participate in two virtual dialogue sessions with panels of local leaders, focusing on public safety and community partnership.

Blair and Ochoa will determine the finalists who will move to the next step. The week of Feb. 28, the finalists will have in-person meetings with city leaders, and participate in a question-and-answer session with the public. Blair is expected to make a final decision by the end of March.


